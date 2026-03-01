Sanju Samson creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup chase record; powers India to semi-finals

In a historic night at Eden Gardens, star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson etched his name into the record books, delivering a masterclass that propelled India into the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals on Sunday, March 1. Sanju remained unbeaten on 97 off just 50 balls, powering India to chase down a challenging 196-run target in 19.2 overs and secure their spot in the semifinals of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

This impressive knock not only marked India's highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history but also saw Sanju surpass Virat Kohli's long-standing record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in a T20 World Cup run chase.



Sanju Samson Storm: 97 At Eden Gardens

Facing a "virtual quarterfinal" in the Super 8s, India found themselves in a precarious position after losing openers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan early. However, walking in at No. 3, Sanju Samson played an innings of sheer dominance and calculation.

Samson reached his half-century in just 26 balls and anchored the chase with crucial partnerships, most notably a 58-run stand with captain Suryakumar Yadav and a late-game surge alongside Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.

Eclipsing The 'Chase Master'

For years, Virat Kohli held the mantle for the most iconic Indian knocks in T20 World Cup chases. Sanju Samson's 97 not out, featuring a blistering array of 12 fours and 4 sixes, has now moved him past Kohli’s two most famous scores in the tournament’s history:

Sanju Samson 97* West Indies 2026

Virat Kohli 82* Pakistan 2022

Virat Kohli 82* Australia 2016

A Record-Breaking Chase

The victory didn't just break individual records; it marked India’s highest successful run-chase in T20 World Cup history. Before this, India's highest chase was 173 against South Africa in 2014. By hunting down 196, the Men in Blue have signaled their intent to defend their 2024 title with absolute authority.

India now travels to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to face England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 on March 5, 2026.