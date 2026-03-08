Sanju Samson creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup record with 89-run knock in final vs New Zealand

In a performance for the ages, India opener Sanju Samson etched his name into T20 World Cup history during the final against New Zealand on March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In a dazzling display of power-hitting and composure under pressure, Samson, who had warmed the bench early in the tournament before exploding into form, played a blistering knock of 89 runs off just 45 balls, shattering multiple records previously held by Virat Kohli, Marlon Samuels and others.

Samson’s innings, punctuated by 5 fours and 8 towering sixes, propelled India to a mammoth total of 255/5 - the highest ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final.

Breaking the 'King's' Records

For over a decade, Virat Kohli’s 2014 campaign was the gold standard for Indian batting in this tournament. However, Samson's "redemption arc" reached its zenith on Sunday, as he overtook the legend in two major categories:

Highest Score by an Indian in a T20 WC Final: Samson's 89 surpassed Kohli’s 77 (scored against Sri Lanka in 2014).

Most Runs by an Indian in a Single Edition: Samson ended his 2026 campaign with 321 runs, narrowly moving past Kohli’s 2014 tally of 319 runs.

Beyond the Indian records, Samson now holds the highest individual score in T20 World Cup final history, eclipsing the 85-run marks set by Marlon Samuels (2016) and Kane Williamson (2021).

This performance also saw Samson join an elite club alongside Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi, becoming one of the few players to score half-centuries in both the semi-final and final of a T20 World Cup.

A "Team-First" Masterclass

The beauty of Samson's knock lay in its selfless nature. Entering the final on the back of consecutive scores of 97 not out and 89, Samson didn't slow down for a potential century.

Alongside Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54), he dismantled the Blackcaps' pace attack, helping India reach 92 runs in the Powerplay alone.

After Sharma's dismissal, Samson accelerated relentlessly, launching towering sixes and keeping the Kiwi bowlers under constant pressure. Though he fell short of a century for the third straight game - dismissed for 89 while attempting another big shot - his selfless, team-oriented mindset ensured India posted a mammoth total.