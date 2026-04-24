Sanju Samson creates IPL history, becomes first-ever CSK player to...

In a thrilling display of batting prowess, Sanju Samson etched his name into Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore by scoring an unbeaten 101 off just 54 balls for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 23.

Sanju's knock not only powered CSK to a match-winning total of 207/6 but also marked a historic first: Samson became the first Chennai Super Kings batter to score a century against Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

The 31-year-old Kerala wicketkeeper-batter, who joined CSK ahead of the 2026 season, lit up the "El Clasico" clash with a stroke-filled innings featuring 10 fours and 6 sixes. He reached his fifth IPL century - and second of the IPL 2026 season - with a boundary off the final ball of the innings, pulling Krish Bhagat for four to complete the milestone.



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A Batting Masterclass Amid Collapse

After being invited to bat first by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a brisk start (22 off 14), but the middle order faltered with regular wickets.

The likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, and others couldn't convert starts, leaving Sanju Samson to anchor the innings with composure and aggression. He blended caution with flair, pacing his knock perfectly. He started with elegant drives and flicks and accelerated as needed.

His ability to play each ball on merit stood out in a high-pressure rivalry match. CSK's total, though not as massive as it threatened to be at one stage, proved more than enough.

Breaking Records And Joining Elite Company

Historic Milestone: Notably, no CSK great - not MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Michael Hussey, or Murali Vijay - had scored a hundred against MI before. Samson's 101 not out is now the highest individual score by a CSK batter in this fixture, surpassing Ruturaj Gaikwad's previous best of 88 not out.

Second Century for CSK: This was Samson's second ton in CSK colors (after 115 not out vs Delhi Capitals earlier), making him only the second player after Shane Watson (2018) to score two centuries in a single IPL season for the franchise.

IPL Century Tally: With five IPL hundreds, Samson joins KL Rahul at fifth place. He now stands alongside legends like Virat Kohli (8), Jos Buttler (7), and Chris Gayle (6).

Samson's Journey At CSK And Impact

Acquired by CSK in a trade from Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson has hit the ground running in yellow. His back-to-back centuries this season highlight his peak form post-T20 World Cup 2026 heroics.

Known for his elegant yet powerful style, Sanju continues to silence doubters with consistent big scores. As the IPL 2026 season heats up, Samson, the Orange Cap contender has firmly announced his arrival in Chennai colors.

Riding on Sanju's fine knock, CSK secured a massive 103-run victory - their biggest win margin in IPL history and MI's heaviest defeat in the rivalry. With this huge win, Chennai Super Kings move to the 5th spot in points table.