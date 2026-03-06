Advertisement
NewsCricketSanju Samson dedicates POTM Award to Jasprit Bumrah, calls him 'once-in-a-generation' bowler after T20 WC 2026 semifinal thriller - WATCH
SANJU SAMSON

Sanju Samson dedicates POTM Award to Jasprit Bumrah, calls him 'once-in-a-generation' bowler after T20 WC 2026 semifinal thriller - WATCH

In a display of immense humility following India’s high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal victory over England, Sanju Samson claimed that his Player of the Match award truly belonged to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 02:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic credit: IANS/ICC

In a display of remarkable humility and team spirit, India opener Sanju Samson dedicated his Player of the Match award to teammate Jasprit Bumrah following India's thrilling seven-run victory over England in the second semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Samson, who played a blazing knock of 89 off just 42 balls to help India post a massive 253/7 - the fourth-highest total in T20 World Cup history - was named Player of the Match for his explosive contribution with the bat. However, the wicketkeeper-batter insisted that the honor truly belonged to Bumrah, whose masterful death-overs bowling proved decisive in defending the total.

ALSO READ: KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Finn Allen to open, Cameron Green at No. 4; suspense continues over injured Matheesha Pathirana; check full lineup

Jasprit Bumrah, The Difference Maker

On a batting paradise where bowlers were being dispatched to all corners of the ground, Jasprit Bumrah produced a masterclass in control. While other bowlers struggled to keep their economy rates below 12, Bumrah finished with clinical figures of 1/33 in his four overs.

His 18th over proved to be the turning point, conceding just six runs against a rampaging Jacob Bethell (who scored a 45-ball century) and Sam Curran. India eventually secured a narrow seven-run win, booking their spot in the final.

Sanju Samson's Tribute To Bumrah

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sanju Samson was quick to deflect the spotlight from his own record-breaking knock.

"All credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah, the world class bowler, once in a generation bowler. I think that's what he delivered today. This (award) should go to him actually. So, if he didn't bowl that way in the death overs, I would not be standing here," Samson said after India beat England by seven runs.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

India captain Suryakumar Yadav also agreed with Samson and toasted a special effort from his go-to bowler.

"Absolutely. I mean, you know how capable he is, and what he's done over the years for India. And he did the same thing today. Embraced it, raised his hand again, showed character, and pulled the game away from them," Suryakumar said.

What’s Next for Team India?

With this victory against England, India advanced to the T20 World Cup 2026 final, where they are set to face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.

