SANJU SAMSON

Sanju Samson departs early again in 5th T20I, Fans reactions go viral - Watch

Once again, Sanju Samson found himself walking back to the pavilion early, a pattern that has continued through India’s T20I series against New Zealand.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sanju Samson departs early again in 5th T20I, Fans reactions go viral - WatchImage Credit:- X

Once again, Sanju Samson found himself walking back to the pavilion early, a pattern that has continued through India’s T20I series against New Zealand. Samson’s dismissal for a low score in the fifth T20I has reignited debate about his form and place in the side as India head into the crucial T20 World Cup period.

Samson’s early exits, including another low score in the recent matches, have seen criticism mount from fans and former players alike, with some suggesting that inconsistent performance at the top of the order must be addressed. Despite flashes of aggression, his inability to convert starts into substantial contributions has been striking, especially when compared with the vibrant form of Ishan Kishan and other batters.

Samson’s struggles have sparked wider discussion among fans and pundits alike, with some questioning whether other opening options might be worth exploring, while others highlight the importance of patience with a player of Samson’s pedigree. The upcoming T20 World Cup will only intensify the spotlight on his performance, making every early dismissal increasingly consequential for his hopes of cementing a regular spot in India’s tournament plans.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

