Sanju Samson departs early again in 5th T20I, Fans reactions go viral - Watch

Once again, Sanju Samson found himself walking back to the pavilion early, a pattern that has continued through India’s T20I series against New Zealand. Samson’s dismissal for a low score in the fifth T20I has reignited debate about his form and place in the side as India head into the crucial T20 World Cup period.

Samson’s early exits, including another low score in the recent matches, have seen criticism mount from fans and former players alike, with some suggesting that inconsistent performance at the top of the order must be addressed. Despite flashes of aggression, his inability to convert starts into substantial contributions has been striking, especially when compared with the vibrant form of Ishan Kishan and other batters.

Samson’s struggles have sparked wider discussion among fans and pundits alike, with some questioning whether other opening options might be worth exploring, while others highlight the importance of patience with a player of Samson’s pedigree. The upcoming T20 World Cup will only intensify the spotlight on his performance, making every early dismissal increasingly consequential for his hopes of cementing a regular spot in India’s tournament plans.

When Shubman Gill plays Sanju Samson looks better.



When Sanju Samson plays Shubman Gill looks better. _ pic.twitter.com/CxAld4YOrv — Selfless45 (@SelflessCricket) January 31, 2026

Sanju Samson failed at home as well, a disastrous series. The management backed him, the team showed trust, but he kept letting everyone down. pic.twitter.com/4UGaGiJS8y — Ashish Kumar (@ashishlahreiyc) January 31, 2026