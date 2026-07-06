Sanju Samson, the star wicket-keeper batter, was dropped from India's T20I squad for the three-match series in Zimbabwe as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a heavily revamped 15-member side for the upcoming tour in July.
Shreyas Iyer is set to lead the young team as captain, with Tilak Varma named as his deputy for the series scheduled to take place entirely in Harare on July 23, 25, and 26.
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While the BCCI did not state a reason for Samson's exclusion, he was among six changes to the T20I squad that is currently playing the five-match series in England. Apart from Sanju, the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, and Ravi Bishnoi were the other players not included in the 15-member group.
Sanju's omission from the squad comes after he was left out of the playing XI for the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, where 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history as India's youngest men's international debutant, opening the innings and scoring 14 off 10 balls.
Before getting replaced by Sooryavanshi, Samson had made scores of 5, 0 and 1 in two matches against Ireland in Belfast and the first T20I against England in Durham. However, before IPL 2026, he had starred in India's triumphant 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with three successive half-centuries, earning the Player of the Tournament award.
With Samson out, Punjab Kings' dynamic wicket-keeper batter Prabhsimran Singh has earned his maiden call-up to the national side, likely acting as a backup wicketkeeper to Ishan Kishan.
The squad also features a heavily refreshed bowling and all-round department:
Maiden Call-Ups: Pacers Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma have been brought into the senior side for the first time.
Spin & All-round Changes: Spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey has been drafted into the side, replacing Axar Patel.
Key Returns: Finisher Rinku Singh makes his return to the squad, taking the place of Washington Sundar, while speedster Mayank Yadav retains also finds a place.
Shivam Dube Replaces Nitish Reddy In ODI Squad
Meanwhile, Shivam Dube has been named as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against England that follows the ongoing T20I series.
Notably, India's ODI series in England ends on July 19 and they play the first T20I against Zimbabwe on July 23, followed by matches on July 25 and 26, all of which are in Harare.
India T20I squad for Zimbabwe tour
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).
India's updated ODI squad for England tour
Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube.
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