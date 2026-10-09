/Sanju Samson equals Virat Kohli’s record with 21-ball fifty against West Indies in 2nd T20I

Sanju Samson equalled Virat Kohli’s record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter against the West Indies in T20 Internationals during the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.
Opening the innings for India, Samson reached his half-century in just 21 balls, matching Kohli’s feat from the third T20I against the West Indies at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on December 11, 2019.
Samson struck six fours and three sixes to bring up his fifty, giving India an explosive start after his disappointing performance in the series opener.
Samson’s aggressive batting helped India score 79 runs for the loss of one wicket in the first six overs against the West Indies. The total surpassed India’s previous best powerplay score against the Caribbean side, 72 without losing a wicket, recorded at the Wankhede Stadium in 2019.
Samson also shared a 42-run opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, who contributed 20 runs, to put India in a strong position during the powerplay.
The wicketkeeper-batter made the most of two reprieves during his innings. He was dropped on six runs in the third over before surviving another chance on 42 in the sixth over.
Samson capitalised on the missed opportunities and continued his attacking approach, bringing up his half-century with a flurry of boundaries.
Samson’s impressive innings eventually ended at 82 runs. Attempting another big hit against Shamar Springer, the Indian batter was caught by Kamil Pooran.
Although Samson missed out on a century, his knock provided India with a strong platform in the second T20I and marked a significant turnaround after his struggles in the opening match.
While Samson matched Kohli’s record among Indian batters against the West Indies in T20Is, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock holds the overall record for the fastest half-century against the Caribbean side in the format.
De Kock reached his fifty in just 15 balls against the West Indies in Centurion on March 26, 2023. Australia’s Tim David follows with a 16-ball half-century in Basseterre on July 25, 2025, while David Warner and Colin Munro have also registered half-centuries off 18 balls against the West Indies in T20 Internationals.
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