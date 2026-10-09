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Sanju Samson equals Virat Kohli’s record with 21-ball fifty against West Indies in 2nd T20I

Sanju Samson equalled Virat Kohli’s record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter against the West Indies in T20 Internationals during the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 09:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 09:51 PM IST
Sanju Samson equals Virat Kohli’s record with 21-ball fifty against West Indies in 2nd T20I
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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