Sanju Samson, Kerala's talented wicketkeeper-batter, has found himself at the center of yet another controversy after being excluded from the state squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh. This decision came shortly after his inclusion in India’s T20I squad for the highly anticipated five-match series against England, set to commence on January 22 in Kolkata. While Samson’s selection for the Indian team is a testament to his potential, his absence from Kerala’s crucial domestic fixture has sparked heated debates.

A Significant Absence: Kerala’s Sixth-Round Ranji Match

Samson’s absence from Kerala’s squad for the Ranji Trophy match, beginning on January 23, has raised eyebrows among fans and cricket pundits alike. The star player, who was expected to play a pivotal role for his state, will instead focus on his India duties, with the T20I series against England taking precedence. The series, which will run until February 2, is crucial for India as they continue to build towards international glory.

However, Samson’s unavailability for Kerala has left a void in the team, particularly as the state side has been performing well in the current season, sitting second in the Group C standings. Despite Kerala’s strong position, Samson's exclusion has cast a shadow over their upcoming fixtures. While his international commitments are understandable, questions have been raised about how this will affect Kerala’s chances in the Ranji Trophy, especially considering the player’s undeniable impact on the team.

Controversy with the Kerala Cricket Association

The issue doesn’t end with his exclusion from the Ranji squad. Samson’s recent exclusion from Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad has intensified the controversy surrounding his cricketing commitments. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has been vocal about its displeasure over Samson’s decision to miss a preparatory camp ahead of the tournament.

KCA President Jayesh George criticized the player for missing the camp, emphasizing that Samson’s late communication regarding his availability was disruptive. “Sanju does not need a camp to come into the squad, but is the Kerala team one that he can come and represent only when he feels like?” George remarked, adding further fuel to the fire. This clash between Samson and the KCA has now become a topic of widespread discussion, with many questioning the impact of these decisions on his international career prospects.

Samson's Exclusion from the Champions Trophy Squad

The repercussions of Samson’s absence from domestic tournaments have been felt beyond the state level. There’s growing speculation that his omission from Kerala’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy contributed to his exclusion from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Despite performing admirably with the bat in recent months, including a stunning century against South Africa in Paarl, Samson’s failure to represent his state in key domestic tournaments might have cost him a spot in the prestigious tournament.

This situation highlights the complex relationship between domestic commitments and international ambitions. While Samson’s performances in the IPL and for India have earned him a place in the T20I squad, his decision to prioritize international duty over domestic responsibilities has led to questions about his professionalism and commitment to Kerala cricket.