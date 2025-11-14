Sanju Samson For Ravindra Jadeja? CSK’s Mega Trade On The Brink As IPL 2026 Retention Drama Peaks

In what could become one of the biggest IPL trades in recent years, the long-discussed Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja swap deal is inching toward completion, pending a final nod from the BCCI. With the IPL 2026 retention deadline just hours away, the spotlight is firmly on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the franchise prepares to make one of the most radical squad overhauls in its history.

Deal Nearing Completion: Samson to CSK, Jadeja-Curran to RR

According to reports, the blockbuster Sanju Samson trade to CSK is “all but confirmed” and currently awaits only the BCCI’s official approval. The trade — which also involves Sam Curran joining Rajasthan Royals (RR) — has been agreed upon by both franchises, with all three players having provided their consent.

Both Samson and Jadeja were retained by their respective teams for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, while Curran was picked up by CSK for ₹2.40 crore. With all contractual elements settled, the trade is expected to become the third major pre-retention transfer this year, following the moves of Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians and Sherfane Rutherford to MI as well.

RR had initially tried to push for young sensation Dewald Brevis as part of the exchange, but CSK refused to include one of their most impactful mid-season recruits from IPL 2025. The South African power-hitter remains a key piece of CSK’s rebuilding plans.

CSK Think-Tank Meets Today to Finalize IPL 2026 Retentions

While awaiting the BCCI’s sign-off, the CSK management — comprising MS Dhoni, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and head coach Stephen Fleming — will meet on Friday to finalize the list of players the franchise will retain for the IPL 2026 season. The deadline for all teams is November 15, 5 PM, with the IPL 2026 auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

After finishing last on the IPL 2025 points table — the first time in their storied history — CSK were always expected to take major calls. Months earlier, reports suggested the franchise was planning to release Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, and Sam Curran, signaling that change was inevitable.

Why Samson’s Arrival Is Crucial for CSK’s Rebuild

With CSK struggling for consistency and explosive batting over the last two seasons, the addition of Sanju Samson provides much-needed stability, flexibility, and middle-order dynamism. CSK’s batting lacked firepower in IPL 2025, and Samson’s proven ability to anchor innings while accelerating at will makes him a high-value acquisition.

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter also brings leadership experience, a calm presence under pressure, and the potential to become a long-term cornerstone in CSK’s batting blueprint. His move is widely regarded as a “massive shot in the arm” for a franchise aiming to reset and re-emerge as title contenders.

Letting Go of Jadeja Leaves a Big Spin Void

But the flip side is significant — CSK are giving up Ravindra Jadeja, one of their most iconic players over the past decade. Jadeja’s departure leaves a major gap in the spin-bowling department, especially for a team that relies heavily on spinners at Chepauk.

CSK do retain Noor Ahmad, who topped their wicket charts with 24 scalps last season, and they have Shreyas Gopal in the squad. But neither brings Jadeja’s all-round pedigree or match-winning explosiveness. With the mini-auction approaching, CSK are expected to target a high-quality Indian spinner who can offer both defensive control and wicket-taking ability.