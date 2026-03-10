Advertisement
SANJU SAMSON

Sanju Samson gets rousing reception at Thiruvananthapuram airport after his T20 World Cup 2026 heroics for India - WATCH

Fans greeted Sanju Samson as he arrived home, with supporters lining the airport premises to catch a glimpse of the local hero who played a pivotal role in India's victory.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Source: IANS
Sanju Samson gets rousing reception at Thiruvananthapuram airport after his T20 World Cup 2026 heroics for India - WATCHPic credit: BCCI/ICC

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson received a rousing welcome at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday as fans gathered to celebrate his heroics in India’s triumphant campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Fans greeted the Kerala star as he arrived home, with supporters lining the airport premises to catch a glimpse of the local hero who played a pivotal role in India's victory.
 

 
A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

 

Representing India, Samson emerged as one of the standout performers of the tournament. His breakthrough moment came during the Super Eights clash against the West Indies, where he produced a commanding innings (97* off 50) that shifted the momentum of India’s campaign and set up a crucial victory.

He followed it up with a defining performance in the semifinal against England. Under pressure on a big stage, Samson delivered a composed yet aggressive knock, scoring 89 and steering India through a tense contest and booking the team’s place in the final.

The crowning moment arrived in the final against New Zealand. Samson played one of the finest innings of the tournament, scoring another blistering 89 to power India to a formidable total. His knock proved decisive as India went on to clinch the title, cementing his status as one of the heroes of the campaign.

Samson, who hails from Vizhinjam near Thiruvananthapuram and has long been a beloved figure in the state’s sporting landscape, returned home to scenes of pride and admiration, where he was received by Education Minister V. Shivankutty and presented with a memento.

As he acknowledged the cheering crowd and waved to supporters, the reception served as a reminder of how deeply his World Cup performances resonated with fans back home.

With the T20 World Cup trophy secured and a hero’s welcome awaiting him, Samson’s journey from Kerala’s cricketing circuits to the global stage has become a moment of collective pride for the state and the country. 

