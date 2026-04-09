Sanju Samson gifts fan Rs 30,000 smartphone in Kerala amid CSK IPL 2026 Struggles

While he may be finding it difficult to find his rhythm on the cricket pitch, Sanju Samson is winning over the public through his generosity. During a roadside break in Kerala, the Chennai Super Kings player gifted a supporter a brand-new smartphone. This act of kindness comes even as he faces a challenging start to the IPL season, having recorded scores of 6, 7, and 9 in his opening three matches.

An Unexpected Encounter in Palakkad

A routine journey turned into a lifetime memory for a local fan when Sanju Samson presented him with a new device during a quick stop. As reported by Mathrubhumi English, the event occurred near Punchappadam School on the Mundur–Thootha road located in Palakkad while the cricketer was traveling.

The report details that Sanju was driving from Kozhikode toward Coimbatore and pulled over at approximately 5:15 pm to handle a phone call. During this time, Shabareesh, a cable technician from Katampazhippuram, was traveling with his friend Manikandan to a cricket ground in Mangalankunnu. Noticing a familiar face in the parked vehicle, the pair turned around to confirm it was indeed the Indian international.

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SANJU SAMSON - A Heart of Gold



Sanju is in Kerala right now to cast his vote for the upcoming state elections. A fan boy met him and tried to click a selfie. Sanju noticed that his phone had display lines on it and asked him what happened to his phone. The boy said he… pic.twitter.com/eNwsBORVnK — Deepu (@deepu_drops) April 8, 2026

A Gesture That Stunned Fans

Although Sanju was busy with a video call, he signaled for the fans to wait a moment. Once he finished, he spoke with them, inquired about their day, and suggested they take a picture together. When Shabareesh used his own phone to take a selfie, Sanju noticed the screen was damaged. In a surprising move, the cricketer reached into the back of his car and handed Shabareesh a new smartphone, which is said to be valued at roughly ₹30,000. After a short chat, Samson continued his trip, leaving the young men amazed by the chance meeting.

Balancing On-Field Struggles with Off-Field Grace

This viral moment of kindness arrives while Samson is enduring a difficult run of form. Although he played some of the most vital innings of his career during the final phases of the T20 World Cup to assist India in retaining their championship, he has yet to find that same spark in the IPL since joining the Chennai Super Kings.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has had a slow start in the CSK jersey, totaling just 6, 7, and 9 runs in his first three appearances. His dip in performance has coincided with a tough period for the franchise, which remains winless this season following three straight defeats. Given the high anticipation following his international success, Samson remains focused on regaining his batting form to help shift the momentum for the CSK campaign.