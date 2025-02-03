Sanju Samson, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter and captain of Rajasthan Royals, has been a prominent figure in Indian cricket, but recent injury concerns have cast a shadow over his participation in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Following a dismal T20I series against England, Samson’s finger injury in the final match has left fans and experts alike wondering if he will be fit for the IPL.

The Incident That Shook Fans

India’s 150-run victory over England in the fifth T20I at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was a memorable occasion, but what caught the attention of many was the injury sustained by Samson during India’s batting innings. While facing England’s pace spearhead Jofra Archer, Samson took a nasty blow to his finger. The injury forced him off the field, with Rajasthan Royals teammate Dhruv Jurel replacing him as the wicketkeeper for the second innings.

Samson’s pain was evident as the Indian physio attended to him for several minutes. However, despite the injury, Samson appeared relaxed and was seen cheering on his teammates from the dugout. His absence behind the stumps raised questions, but the fact that he did not require immediate scans led many to speculate that the injury may not be as serious as initially feared.

Is the Injury Serious?

Samson, who had contributed 16 runs before being dismissed, continued batting after the blow to his finger, which suggests that the injury might not have been too severe. Given the timing and the absence of a detailed injury report, it’s likely that this is a precautionary measure to ensure Samson’s full recovery before the upcoming IPL season.

While it’s always concerning to see a key player injured, Samson's ability to continue playing despite the discomfort indicates that his injury may not rule him out for long. His recovery will be closely monitored by both the Indian team and Rajasthan Royals, as IPL 2025 fast approaches.

IPL 2025: Will Samson Lead Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2025 season is just around the corner, with the tournament scheduled to kick off on March 21. As captain of Rajasthan Royals, Samson’s leadership will be crucial for his side's chances. Although Samson’s injury has raised concerns, there is enough time between now and the start of the IPL for him to recover. The Indian team’s management has yet to release any official statement on his fitness, but all signs point toward his availability for the tournament.

The Rajasthan Royals will be hoping that Samson’s leadership and match-winning abilities are not hindered by this injury. His experience and calm demeanor in pressure situations will be invaluable as the Royals aim to build on their strong performances in previous seasons.

Samson’s Struggles in the T20I Series Against England

While the injury overshadowed the game’s excitement, another issue has been Samson’s form. In the recent T20I series against England, Samson struggled to find his rhythm, managing only 51 runs in five matches. This poor run came on the back of a stellar 2024, where he had scored three T20I centuries, including two against South Africa.

Samson's inability to handle short-pitched deliveries has been a concern. His repeated dismissals while attempting the pull shot, particularly against pace bowlers like Archer and Mark Wood, have exposed a weakness that teams are likely to exploit in the future. Despite his talent, Samson’s vulnerability to short balls has been a consistent issue, one that has raised questions about his long-term role in the Indian side.