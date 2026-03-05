Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan create history; surpass Yuvraj Singh-Robin Uthappa for massive T20 World Cup record

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, the dynamic Indian duo, created history during their impressive partnership in the high-stakes second semi-final of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

In a scintillating display of power-hitting, the duo of Sanju and Ishan combined for a massive 97-run partnership, setting a new record for the highest partnership for India in a T20 World Cup knockout match.



ALSO READ: KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Finn Allen to open, Cameron Green at No. 4; suspense continues over injured Matheesha Pathirana; check full lineup

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Breaking 19-Year-Old Record

The dynamic pair of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan surpassed the long-standing record of 84 runs set by Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa against Australia during the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final in Durban.

For nearly two decades, the aggressive 2007 stand between Yuvraj and Uthappa stood as the gold standard for Indian partnerships under the intense pressure of a World Cup knockout. However, Samson and Kishan dismantled that historic record with clinical precision.

Samson-Kishan Show

Coming together early after the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma, the two wicketkeeper-batters - Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, took the attack to the English bowling unit:

Sanju Samson's Surge: Samson, fresh off a match-winning 97 not out against the West Indies in the Super 8s, continued his "purple patch" by reaching a 26-ball half-century. He treated the likes of Jofra Archer and Sam Curran with disdain, particularly favoring the straight boundary.

ishan Kishan’s Counter-Attack: Ishan Kishan played the perfect foil and aggressor combined, smashing 39 runs before falling to Adil Rashid in the 10th over. His ability to rotate strike and find the ropes at regular intervals kept India on track.

The impressive partnership between Ishan and Sanju placed India in a commanding position as they look to secure their third T20 World Cup title.