Sanju Samson-KKR Deal On The Cards As RR Explore Trade Options Before IPL 2026

In a dramatic twist ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is reportedly in advanced trade discussions with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). According to multiple reports, the negotiations are moving at a rapid pace, with both player-swap and cash-only deals under consideration. If finalized, the move could mark one of the most high-profile transfers in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Sanju Samson’s Fallout With Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson has been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, retained ahead of IPL 2025 for a staggering ₹18 crore. However, cracks began to appear in his relationship with the franchise after the return of Rahul Dravid as head coach. Disagreements over auction strategy and team direction are believed to have triggered a major rift, leading to Samson’s reported request for a release.

Earlier this year, Samson even explored a potential move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the Major League Cricket season in the US. While CSK showed initial interest, the deal collapsed as the franchise refused to trade marquee players such as Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad. That setback has now seemingly paved the way for a KKR-Samson alliance.

KKR’s Interest: Leadership and Batting Boost

For KKR, owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the potential arrival of Samson is about more than just runs. The two-time champions are looking at him as a future captaincy option, especially if they part ways with senior pros like Ajinkya Rahane.

Samson, with over 3,900 IPL runs, offers not only consistency with the bat but also solves KKR’s wicketkeeping conundrum. Strengthening the top order has been a key agenda for the franchise, and Samson’s inclusion could give them the stability and firepower they have long been seeking.

Interestingly, reports also suggest that KKR are attempting to lure Kumar Sangakkara, RR’s Director of Cricket, into their setup after the exit of head coach Chandrakant Pandit. If successful, it would be a double coup for the Kolkata-based franchise.

Possible Trade Scenarios Between RR and KKR

The big question remains: What will RR get in return for their captain? Here are three potential trade options that are being actively speculated:

1. Young Talents in Exchange

RR could target promising youngsters like Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored 300 runs in IPL 2025, and Harshit Rana, KKR’s standout seamer with 34 wickets across two seasons. Keeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia could also be included as part of a multi-player deal. For RR, investing in youth would be a long-term strategy while also addressing their weak pace-bowling department.

2. Strengthening the Spin Department

With RR releasing R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the mega auction, their spin resources look thin. They are expected to demand one of Sunil Narine or Varun Chakravarthy, although KKR are unlikely to part with either given their match-winning consistency. In IPL 2025, KKR spinners combined for 34 wickets at an economy of just 7.34, compared to RR’s 22 wickets at 9.41.

3. An All-Cash Deal

The third option is a direct cash trade. If RR receive a sizeable purse, they could look to buy a marquee player from another franchise. However, experts suggest this is the least likely scenario, since RR had already rejected a similar arrangement with CSK.

Why Not Venkatesh Iyer?

There is speculation around Venkatesh Iyer being included in the swap, but such a move would make little sense. KKR had splurged ₹23.75 crore on Iyer, only for him to manage 142 runs in 11 games in IPL 2025 without bowling a single over. For RR, trading Samson for Iyer would be a poor bargain, while KKR would risk massive financial loss.