Sanju Samson Need 83 Runs In T20Is To Achieve Special Milestone For India

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is on the verge of a major milestone in T20I cricket. With 83 runs remaining to reach 1,000 international T20 runs, Samson is poised to become the 12th Indian batter to achieve this feat. He could cross the landmark during India’s Super Four clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday.

In-Form Samson Ready to Shine

Sanju comes into the match brimming with confidence after a solid performance against Oman, where he scored 56 off 45 balls, laced with three fours and three sixes. In 45 T20Is and 39 innings, Samson has amassed 917 runs at an average of 26.20, with a strike rate of 150.32, including three centuries and three fifties, with a best score of 111.

Since being promoted as an opener in the T20I series against Bangladesh last year, Samson has flourished. Although he batted at number three against Oman in the Asia Cup, he has accumulated 444 runs in 14 innings since opening, averaging 40.36 with a strike rate above 175, including three centuries and one fifty.

Recent Struggles and Comeback

This year, Samson has played eight T20Is across six innings, scoring 107 runs at an average of 17.83 and a strike rate of 121.59, with just one fifty. He struggled in India’s home series against England, scoring only 51 runs in five innings, with a top score of 26, often finding it difficult against short-pitched bowling.

SQUADS

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.