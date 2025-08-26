Sanju Samson Or Shubman Gill: Who Will Open With Abhishek Sharma For India At Asia Cup 2025? RR Captain Stakes His Claim After Scoring 13 Runs In One Ball

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been in sensational form in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL). After his blazing century Sanju played another destructive knock for Kochi Blue Tigers in Kerala’s domestic T20 league on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper, who smashed 121 off just 51 balls for Kochi on Sunday, lit up the Kerala Cricket League once again with a quickfire 89 off 46 deliveries against Thrissur. His innings, studded with four boundaries and nine towering sixes, came at a strike rate of 193.48.

During his attacking innings, Samson also achieved a unique feat of scoring 13 runs off one ball. In the fifth over of the innings, Sijomon Joseph overstepped on what should have been the fourth delivery. Sanju took full advantage, first smashing the no-ball over extra cover for a huge six. The resulting free hit was also launched into the stands, giving the Kochi Blue Tigers 13 runs from a single delivery.





One ball. Two sixes. Thirteen runs. Only Sanju Samson things. #KCLSeason2 #KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/AMAGRIqWyk

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

— Kerala Cricket League (@KCL_t20) August 26, 2025



Samson was eventually dismissed in the 18th while pushing for a late flourish. His side Kochi eventually finished their innings on 188/7 in 20 overs.

Earlier, the 30-year-old had earlier powered Kochi to a thrilling four-wicket win over Kollam in Thiruvananthapuram with a blistering 42-ball century – his second-fastest in T20 cricket. His destructive form augurs well for India ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE.



ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav Gives MAJOR Update On His Fitness Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 - WATCH

Uncertainty Over Sanju Samson's Place In India's Playing XI In Asia Cup 2025

Though Sanju Samson has been in red-hot form in T20 cricket, his place in India’s starting XI for the upcoming eight-team Asia Cup is still uncertain. The primary reason is Shubman Gill’s return to the squad as vice-captain, which almost guarantees the 25-year-old a spot as an opener.

This situation puts pressure on Samson but the Rajasthan Royals skipper has staked his claim for the opening slot with sensational knocks in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL).

Earlier, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had said that Samson only got a chance in the playing XI earlier as Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were unavailable for T20Is.

"Sanju was playing because Shubman and Yashasvi were not available at that point. So was Abhishek. I mean, Abhishek's performances clearly make it hard to leave him out. Plus, his bowling is handy," Agarkar said while announcing the squad for the Asia Cup.

Notably, Samson’s international career has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Despite making his India debut at the age of 20, the talented batter never got the consistent run to show his ability. However, he has enjoyed a consistent run in the T20I playing XI since Gautam Gambhir took charge as head coach.

Samson has represented India in 42 T20 Internationals, scoring 861 runs at a strike rate of 152.38 so far.