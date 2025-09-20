Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2962100https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/sanju-samson-overtakes-ms-dhoni-in-elite-list-during-asia-cup-clash-vs-oman-2962100.html
NewsCricket
SANJU SAMSON

Sanju Samson Overtakes MS Dhoni In Elite List During Asia Cup Clash Vs Oman

Sanju Samson carved out a crucial innings in India’s Asia Cup 2025 group-stage encounter against Oman, where he struck a steady 56 off 45 balls.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 08:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sanju Samson Overtakes MS Dhoni In Elite List During Asia Cup Clash Vs OmanImage Credit:- X

Sanju Samson carved out a crucial innings in India’s Asia Cup 2025 group-stage encounter against Oman, where he struck a steady 56 off 45 balls. His knock, decorated with three boundaries and three sixes, came at a critical juncture after the early dismissal of opener Abhishek Sharma. Samson’s measured approach steadied the innings and ensured India had a platform to build on.

Passing Dhoni in Six-Hitting Landmark

During the course of his innings, Samson went past former India captain MS Dhoni in the list of most sixes hit by an Indian in T20 cricket. Samson now sits fourth on the all-time chart with 353 sixes in 307 matches, eclipsing Dhoni’s tally of 350 from 405 games.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The updated list of India’s six-hitting giants now reads:

Rohit Sharma - 547 sixes in 463 matches

Virat Kohli - 435 sixes in 414 matches

Suryakumar Yadav - 382 sixes in 328 matches

Sanju Samson - 353 sixes in 307 matches

MS Dhoni - 350 sixes in 405 matches

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh Creates History, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve ‘THIS’ Milestone

 

Symbolic Moment for Samson

The milestone carries special weight for Samson, who has often been compared to Dhoni for his power-hitting ability in the middle order. Surpassing the legendary finisher underscores Samson’s longevity and consistency in the format, particularly after years of fluctuating opportunities on the Indian side.

While India’s batting unit continues to evolve with younger names like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill staking their claims, Samson’s achievement highlights his experience and adaptability in anchoring innings under pressure.

With this feat, Samson has cemented his place among India’s most impactful T20 batters, while also adding a memorable chapter to his personal journey at the Asia Cup 2025. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh