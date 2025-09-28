Sanju Samson Poised To Break Rishabh Pant And MS Dhoni’s T20I Records In Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan

Sanju Samson is all set to make history during the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter has scored 108 runs across the tournament so far, despite batting at various positions in the lineup.

Samson Needs 64 Runs

He is just 64 runs away from surpassing Rishabh Pant’s record of 171 runs, the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in a T20I multi-nation tournament. Pant had set this record during the T20 World Cup 2024, while MS Dhoni holds the second spot with 154 runs from the T20 World Cup 2007.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Consistency Despite Challenges

What makes Samson’s achievement even more impressive is his consistency despite frequent changes in his batting position. He has maintained an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 127.05 in the tournament. His ability to adapt to different roles in the batting order has made him a crucial player for India, especially in high-pressure games like the final.

Eyes on the Final

The Asia Cup 2025 final provides Samson with a chance not only to help India secure the championship but also to etch his name in the record books. A strong performance could see him surpass both Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni, establishing himself as one of India’s premier wicketkeeper-batters in T20I cricket. Fans and experts alike will be eagerly watching to see if Samson can achieve this remarkable feat.

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Hasan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem