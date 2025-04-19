Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals Management Rift? Rahul Dravid Breaks Silence

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has strongly dismissed rumours suggesting a rift between skipper Sanju Samson and the franchise. Speaking ahead of RR's IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Dravid termed the reports as "baseless" and assured that the team remains united in its goal to reach the playoffs.

'Sanju and I Are On the Same Page'

Dravid addressed the media in the pre-match press conference and rubbished claims of internal conflict. The controversy stemmed from a video circulating online in which Samson was seen not taking part in a team huddle while Dravid interacted with other players and support staff. This led to speculation of discord and even doubts about Samson's captaincy.

“I don't know where these reports are coming from. Sanju and I are on the same page,” Dravid stated. “He's a very integral part of our team. He's involved in each and every decision and discussion.”

Team Spirit Remains Strong, Says Dravid

The former India coach also highlighted the team’s morale and the effort the players are putting in despite recent setbacks. 'Sometimes, when you lose games and things don't go right, you face criticism, and we can take it on our performances. But we can't do anything about this baseless stuff,' Dravid added.

“The spirit of the team is really good. I'm impressed with how hard these guys work. One of the things people don't understand is how hurt the players feel when they don't perform.”

Sanju Samson Injury Update: Scan Results Awaited

In a worrying development for Rajasthan Royals, skipper Sanju Samson’s participation in Saturday’s match against LSG is uncertain. Samson suffered a suspected side strain during RR’s recent encounter against Delhi Capitals and retired hurt after scoring 31 off 19 balls.

The injury occurred when Samson attempted a cut shot off Vipraj Nigam and appeared in visible discomfort. Although he managed to face one more delivery, he eventually walked off the field. The match ended in a tie and RR lost in the Super Over.

“Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area. So we have gone for scans,” Dravid said. “He has done some scans today so we are waiting for the results. Once we get more clarity on the severity, we’ll take a decision going forward.”

Despite recent hiccups, Rajasthan Royals remain in the playoff race. With team unity reaffirmed by Dravid and a pending update on Samson’s fitness, the Royals will look to bounce back strongly when they take on Lucknow Super Giants. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, and a final decision on Samson’s availability is expected before the toss.