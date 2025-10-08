Sanju Samson Ready To Bat At No. 9: Sends Message To Gautam Gambhir

India cricket star Sanju Samson has sent a clear message to selectors and fans alike: he is willing to take up any role in the T20I side to continue representing his country. The Kerala keeper-batter, who was awarded the Best T20I Batter of the Year at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards on Tuesday, addressed his recent demotion in the batting order during the Asia Cup 2025 and emphasized his readiness to perform whatever role the team demands.

Adaptable to Any Role

During the Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson lost his role as a top-order batter to Shubman Gill and was asked to bat lower down the order. Instead of resisting the change, Samson embraced the challenge. Speaking at the awards function, he declared that he would do anything to remain in the Indian dressing room—even if it meant batting at number nine or bowling left-arm spin.

“Even if you want me to bat at No. 9, maybe bowl some left-arm spin, whatever job for the country, I don’t mind,” Samson said. He added that wearing the Indian jersey comes with responsibilities and that one cannot say no to any task that serves the team. His approach reflects not only his dedication but also his understanding of team dynamics in high-pressure tournaments.

Performing Under Pressure

Despite being asked to bat in unfamiliar positions, Samson delivered crucial contributions during the Asia Cup. He scored 39 runs in the Super Fours clash against Sri Lanka and played a vital 24-run innings in the final against Pakistan, helping India secure the title. His performances proved that he can adapt and still make an impact, even in roles that are not his natural positions.

A Decade of Challenges and Growth

Samson also reflected on his journey over the past ten years in international cricket. Although he recently completed a decade representing India, he has played just 40 matches in that time. He noted that the numbers alone don’t define his career, and he takes pride in his personal growth and the challenges he has overcome.

“I recently completed 10 years of international cricket, but I’ve played only 40 games in those 10 years. Honestly, I put in a post saying the numbers don’t tell the whole story, but I’m really proud of the person I am today, and I’m really proud of the challenges I went through. Instead of focusing on the outside noise, I started a habit of focusing on the internal noise,” he said.

Sanju Samson’s willingness to embrace any role highlights his team-first mentality and professionalism. As India gears up for future T20I challenges, Samson’s attitude and adaptability make him an invaluable asset, showing that dedication, versatility, and mental strength are as important as statistics in the modern game.

His journey continues to inspire, proving that perseverance, self-belief, and readiness to serve the team in any capacity can define a cricketing career just as much as records and numbers.