/Sanju Samson reveals fear of ending up at 'unwanted' franchise before CSK trade says, ''Leaving RR was a huge risk'

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has provided candid insights into his high-profile transition to Chennai Super Kings, revealing that cutting ties with Rajasthan Royals represented a significant career gamble.
The Pre-Season Blockbuster Trade
Following an outstanding run during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 where he claimed Player of the Tournament honors with 321 runs, including consecutive half-centuries Samson concluded an 11-year tenure with Rajasthan Royals. He joined Chennai Super Kings in an 18 crore INR pre-auction trade, which saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran head to Rajasthan in exchange.
Speaking on JioStar's Superstars, Samson shared that his departure from Rajasthan was carefully deliberated alongside his family rather than an impulsive decision. Seeking a fresh challenge on Chepauk's spin-friendly tracks at age 30, he chose to step outside his established comfort zone.
"Leaving Rajasthan Royals was a huge risk. Once you convey your feelings to the franchise, there is no going back. You could end up in a team you do not want to go to or even in the auction with no certainty," Samson explained.
Navigating an Early Slump at Chepauk
Samson's initial outings for Chennai Super Kings presented immediate challenges. He recorded three straight single-digit scores, coinciding with three consecutive defeats for the franchise. Despite the pressure stemming from his World Cup accolades and high-profile transfer, Samson maintained his composure, acknowledging the volatile nature of T20 cricket where failure is a common outcome.
MS Dhoni’s Crucial Advice and Turning the Tide
The turning point during this difficult opening stretch came through direct backing from the Super Kings' leadership group and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni.
Reflecting on a crucial conversation during a practice session, Samson noted how Dhoni's advice helped restore his confidence:
"Do not get into 'but,' just focus on doing what you do best. Everything will be alright."
Reassured by the technical clarity and support from the team environment, Samson assured head coach Stephen Fleming that a turnaround was imminent. He responded in his next fixture by scoring 115 runs against Delhi Capitals.
Season Overview and Individual Stats
Samson concluded his debut IPL campaign with Chennai Super Kings compiling 477 runs in 14 innings. He maintained a batting average of 43.36 alongside a strike rate of 165.63, registering two centuries and a half-century across the tournament.
While Chennai Super Kings endured a challenging team campaign overall finishing eighth in the standings with six victories from 14 matches (12 points), Samson's individual output established him as a key component of the franchise's top order.
Strategic Impact of the Samson-Jadeja Swap
The pre-season trade sending Samson to Chepauk in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran represented one of the most substantial player movements in recent IPL history. By securing an established top-order anchor capable of playing spin effectively, Chennai Super Kings addressed key structural needs following leadership shifts and squad reconfigurations ahead of the 2026 season.
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