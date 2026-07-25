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Sanju Samson reveals fear of ending up at 'unwanted' franchise before CSK trade says, ''Leaving RR was a huge risk'

The Indian star opens up on the emotional anxiety behind his Rs 18 crore blockbuster move to Chepauk and why stepping out of his comfort zone almost backfired.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Sanju Samson reveals fear of ending up at 'unwanted' franchise before CSK trade says, ''Leaving RR was a huge risk'
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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