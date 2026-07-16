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  • /Sanju Samson reveals why he left Rajasthan Royals for CSK, credits MS Dhoni for IPL 2026 move

Sanju Samson reveals why he left Rajasthan Royals for CSK, credits MS Dhoni for IPL 2026 move

Sanju Samson has revealed why he left Rajasthan Royals after more than a decade to join Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026. The India wicketkeeper-batter credited MS Dhoni's influence and CSK's culture for his career-defining decision.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 11:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
Sanju Samson reveals why he left Rajasthan Royals for CSK, credits MS Dhoni for IPL 2026 move
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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