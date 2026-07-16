/Sanju Samson reveals why he left Rajasthan Royals for CSK, credits MS Dhoni for IPL 2026 move

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has opened up on one of the biggest decisions of his IPL career, revealing why he chose to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after ending his long association with Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026.
Having spent over a decade with Rajasthan Royals across two stints, Samson admitted that leaving the franchise was an emotional decision. However, he said the influence of MS Dhoni, the culture at CSK and his close bond with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad convinced him that the five-time champions were the right destination.
Speaking on JioHotstar's Superstars, Samson revealed that he had multiple offers before finalising his move. "There were two or three options at that time. But honestly, CSK, Mahi bhai's influence, the franchise itself, and my friends there, especially Ruturaj, meant I had great connections," Samson said.
The 31-year-old added that he had heard positive things about the Chennai-based franchise from several players and believed it would suit him both professionally and personally. "Based on what I had heard about CSK from other players, I felt that this franchise was my type. If I go there, it will be very good for me."
Samson first joined Rajasthan Royals in 2013 and became one of the franchise's biggest stars. After returning from Delhi Capitals in 2018, he was appointed captain ahead of IPL 2021 and led RR to the IPL 2022 final.
Despite becoming the face of the franchise, Samson said he felt it was the right time to move on after IPL 2025. "Moving on from RR was a very big decision for me. After playing for a team for so long, you start feeling it is your team. But I always knew there is a limited time for everyone at one place."
He also revealed that he believed Rajasthan Royals were ready to build a new era without him. "I felt the boys were ready and RR was ready to play without Sanju Samson. That is when I thought of leaving."
Samson admitted that completing the trade wasn't easy because all parties had to agree before the move could materialise. "I wanted to go there, but do they want me? The original team also needs to get what they want in return. Everyone has to agree. Luckily, I ended up in CSK. It was a great feeling."
The Kerala batter also spoke about his admiration for former India captain MS Dhoni, calling him his childhood idol. Samson recalled watching Dhoni captain India and dreaming of one day sharing the field with him. "The way he carried himself and his aggressive batting style attracted me. Every kid has an idol, and Mahi bhai was mine."
He added that one of his biggest dreams is still to bat alongside Dhoni in a CSK jersey, even though the legendary wicketkeeper missed IPL 2026 because of a calf injury.
Samson enjoyed a decent debut campaign with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, finishing as the franchise's highest run-scorer with 477 runs in 14 matches, including two centuries and one half-century.
However, CSK endured a disappointing season, winning only six of their 14 league matches and finishing eighth in the points table, missing out on the playoffs.
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