Sanju Samson right man for No. 4 slot: Gautam Gambhir

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 just one and a half months away, the dilemma over the No. 4 slot in the Indian batting-order still remain as skipper Virat Kohli`s recent experiments for the spot have not shown results.

In the recently concluded home-series against Australia, which the Men in Blue lost 3-2, Ambati Rayudu was handed the No. 4 slot for the first three games, however, he failed miserably with scores of 13, 18 and 2.

With the 15-member squad for the showpiece event to be announced on April 15, and most of the former cricketers speaking out about their preference for the No. 4 spot, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir on Saturday threw his weight behind Kerala opener Sanju Samson.

Samson is currently featuring for the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) and has smashed a fine hundred (102 unbeaten off 55) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He has also been amongst the runs in the IPL with 146 runs from four games, averaging 48.67 with a decent strike-rate of 152.08. Sanju however, is yet to make his ODI debut.

Speaking on Star Sports Game Plan: India`s Road to World Cup show, the former opener said: "For me, it`s been very clear, and I see Sanju Samson as the right person who can fit the No. 4 spot of the team. I have always believed in thinking out of the box and looking for best quality players, Sanju would be the best pick."

