Sanju Samson’s emotional hug with Gautam Gambhir goes viral as Suryakumar Yadav bows down after 97-run knock - Watch

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 off 50 balls powered India into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, but it was the emotional scenes that followed the win over West Indies that captured the internet’s attention. Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s hat-tip salute and head coach Gautam Gambhir’s warm embrace turned a match-winning knock into a viral moment, symbolising redemption, leadership trust and team unity at a decisive stage of the tournament.

Samson’s 97 seals semi-final spot for India

Chasing 196 in a virtual quarter-final, India rode on Samson’s composed yet explosive innings to secure a five-wicket win and book a semi-final clash with England in Mumbai on March 5.

The wicketkeeper-batter struck 12 fours and four sixes, pacing the chase with maturity after India slipped to 41/2 in the powerplay. His crucial 42-run stand with Tilak Varma steadied the innings before he accelerated to finish the job.

This was Samson’s first fifty in 12 innings, making the timing of the knock particularly significant.

Why the innings matters

India completed their highest successful T20I chase at this venue.

Samson registered the highest score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup chase.

The knock reinforced India’s middle-order depth under pressure.

Surya’s gesture and Gambhir’s hug go viral

As Samson walked back after steering India home, captain Suryakumar Yadav removed his cap and bowed in acknowledgement — a rare public salute between teammates that resonated widely on social media.

Moments later, head coach Gautam Gambhir embraced Samson near the dugout, underlining the team management’s faith in the veteran batter, who had been dropped in the previous match against South Africa.

Gambhir later called him a “world-class player” who delivered when India needed him most.

Redemption after setbacks

Samson’s performance carried added weight after his omission from the Super 8 clash against South Africa, a game India lost.

His response under pressure highlighted resilience - a trait India will rely on deep into knockout stages.

Suryakumar summed up the mood in the dressing room, crediting Samson’s patience and hard work during his time out of the XI.

Tactical breakdown: how Samson controlled the chase

Samson balanced risk and control on a dew-affected surface where strokeplay improved under lights.

Key elements of his innings:

Rotated strike early to stabilise the chase

Targeted seamers in the middle overs

Accelerated against spin with controlled lofted shots

Maintained composure during required-rate pressure

His tempo allowed India to avoid panic hitting and build partnerships - a template vital for knockout cricket.

Record-setting night for India

India’s chase of 196 is now the highest successful chase at the venue. Samson’s 97* surpassed Virat Kohli’s previous best chase knocks (82*) for India in T20 World Cups. It is among India’s highest individual scores in tournament history.