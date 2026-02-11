Sanju Samson’s intense net session ahead of India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 game goes viral - Watch

Sanju Samson’s intense and extended net session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday has emerged as one of the biggest talking points from India’s training ahead of their T20 World Cup fixture against Namibia. While the rest of the squad trained in a relaxed, high-energy environment, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter appeared locked in a personal battle for rhythm, timing, and possibly a route back into the playing XI. According to India Today, Samson trained with visible urgency as India fine-tuned preparations following their narrow escape against the USA in the tournament opener. With Abhishek Sharma recovering from illness and selection combinations still fluid, Samson’s workload suggested a player determined to stay match-ready.

Contrast in the Nets

India’s session began with high-tempo fielding drills, with players warned to stay alert as balls flew toward the boundary ropes. The mood was buoyant, but the batting nets revealed a notable contrast. Batting alongside Ishan Kishan, the player who replaced him in the XI, Samson initially struggled to find his trademark fluency against pace. “At this level, honesty and transparency are vital. Sanju has had full support,” assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said, as quoted by India Today.

Kishan’s clean striking echoed around the stadium, while Samson looked more cautious early on, particularly against Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya. However, the right-hander appeared more comfortable once he switched to the spin nets, showing improved footwork against Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy. The session hinted at technical recalibration rather than a crisis, a sign often watched closely by team management during multi-match tournaments.

Extra Throwdowns Signal Intent

What truly underlined Samson’s determination was what followed after the scheduled net time. As reported by India Today, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak pulled Samson aside for nearly 20 minutes of specialised throwdowns near the boundary rope. The pair engaged in constant discussions before ending the session with visible encouragement, a gesture that reflected continued backing from the support staff. Ten Doeschate reinforced that sentiment. “There are several games still to win, and every squad member is crucial. Sanju's attitude has been excellent. He's training well, and he's a positive presence in the group,” he said. For seasoned observers, extended one-on-one sessions typically point toward fine-tuning rather than sidelining.

Selection Equation Could Shift Quickly

Samson’s push comes at a time when India’s batting order could yet see changes. IANS reported that Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised with a stomach infection, casting doubt over his availability for the Namibia clash. Should India choose not to rush him back ahead of the marquee Pakistan encounter, a vacancy at the top could reopen. However, Tuesday’s drills suggested that wicketkeeping duties are likely to remain with Ishan Kishan, who also underwent structured keeping practice after his batting session. That places Samson in contention primarily as a specialist batter.

Form vs Experience Debate

Samson’s recent T20I numbers have been modest, explaining why Kishan surged ahead in the pecking order. Yet World Cups often demand squad depth, and India appear focused on ensuring every reserve is competition-ready.

The 31-year-old brings:

Experience in high-pressure tournaments

Proven ability to accelerate during powerplays

Strong range against spin

Flexibility across batting positions

Given that the Delhi surface has already shown signs of aiding slower bowlers, Samson’s comfort against spin could carry tactical relevance.

Positive Signs Elsewhere in Camp

India’s training session also delivered encouraging updates.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled at full intensity after recovering from illness and could return soon.

Washington Sundar completed his first full session after a rib muscle tear.

Power-hitters Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube focused on finishing drills, reflecting India’s emphasis on lower-order firepower.

Namibia, meanwhile, enter the contest after a defeat to the Netherlands and will look to challenge the defending champions.

A Quiet Statement Before the Storm

In tournament cricket, selection battles are rarely decided in public view. They unfold in training sessions, technical adjustments, and workload signals. Samson may not have dominated the noise in Delhi, but his extended stay in the nets delivered a quiet message: he intends to be ready when India calls. With multiple matches still ahead and workload management likely to influence rotation, Tuesday’s session suggested that the door to India’s XI remains ajar.