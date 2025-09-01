Sanju Samson’s No-Look Six Goes Viral As KCL Blitz Boosts His Asia Cup 2025 Claim - Watch

Sanju Samson is making headlines once again, and this time, it’s not just for his explosive batting but also for a no-look six that has gone viral on social media. The stylish right-hander smashed an 83 off 41 balls for Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), keeping his sensational run of form alive just ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 in UAE.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sanju Samson’s Viral No-Look Six

The Greenfield International Stadium witnessed a moment of pure audacity when Samson launched a delivery straight down the ground without even looking at the ball’s trajectory. With his head down and bat following through, the shot cleared the ropes with ease before he finally glanced up to confirm the inevitable. Fans flooded social media with clips of the “no-look six,” hailing it as one of the most iconic shots of the tournament so far.

But Samson’s innings was far more than just one highlight reel moment. His knock included nine towering sixes and two fours, powering Kochi Blue Tigers to a successful chase against Alleppey Ripples.

Four Consecutive Fifties: A Statement Ahead of Asia Cup

The 83-run blitz marked Samson’s fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in KCL 2025, following innings of 121 (51), 89 (46), and 62 (37). With 368 runs in just five innings at a strike rate of 186.80, he is currently the second-highest run-scorer of the season.

This purple patch could not have come at a better time. With the Asia Cup 2025 starting on September 9, Samson is sending a strong reminder to the Indian selectors and team management that he deserves a place in the playing XI.

Samson vs Gill vs Abhishek: Battle for the Opening Slot

Despite his form, Samson’s position as an opener is far from guaranteed. Shubman Gill, now India’s vice-captain, is widely tipped to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Gill was the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025 and enjoys the selectors’ backing, making him a strong favorite.

Then there’s Abhishek Sharma, whose ability to contribute as a part-time spinner adds balance to the team. If management opts for a utility player at the top, Samson may find himself pushed to the middle order—a role he has rarely played at international level.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently hinted that Samson’s run as an opener in T20Is was largely due to Gill’s absence at the time. This further clouds the wicketkeeper-batter’s chances of starting as an opener in UAE.

Pressure on Gambhir and Surya to Make the Call

The selection conundrum has put the spotlight on head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav. Samson’s form is impossible to ignore, but accommodating him in the XI without disturbing the balance of the side will be a challenge. His explosive numbers in KCL mirror his T20I stats from last year, where he smashed 436 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries. Yet, even such consistency didn’t cement his place as a first-choice opener.

The upcoming matches against UAE (Sept 10), Pakistan (Sept 14), and Oman (Sept 19) will demand sharp selection calls. Samson’s form provides both an opportunity and a headache for India’s think tank.

Beyond Asia Cup: Samson’s IPL Future

Samson’s blistering run has also reignited conversations around his IPL future. Reports suggest the Rajasthan Royals skipper could be on the move, with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders rumored to be interested. With the IPL 2026 trade window open, Samson’s domestic dominance adds more intrigue to an already buzzing transfer market.