Sanju Samson’s Place In Danger? Mohammad Kaif Breaks Down India’s Likely Batting Order

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has raised doubts over Sanju Samson’s chances of making it into India’s playing XI for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif suggested that the competition for batting spots is extremely intense, and Samson may struggle to find a place in the top order.

Kaif’s Assessment of India’s Batting Order

Kaif pointed out that with the current form and structure of the squad, Samson doesn’t seem to fit into the top four batting positions.

“I think Sanju Samson’s place in the XI is tough. When the team reaches the UAE, they’ll decide based on how the players are performing. But if Samson can’t come in the top 4, it will be difficult for him,” Kaif explained.

According to Kaif, India’s top order is likely to look like this:

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma as openers

Tilak Varma at No.3, given his strong record for India

Suryakumar Yadav at No.4

What It Means for Samson

Samson, who has shown glimpses of brilliance in T20 cricket, is facing increased competition from India’s new generation of batters. With young players like Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma cementing their positions, the wicketkeeper-batter’s opportunities could be limited unless he produces consistent match-winning performances. Kaif’s remarks serve as a warning sign for Samson, who will have to make the most of any chances he gets to remain in contention for a regular place in the XI.

The Bigger Picture

The debate around Samson highlights the depth of India’s batting pool, particularly in the T20 format. While his talent and explosiveness are undeniable, breaking into a power-packed top order remains a challenge. With the Asia Cup on the horizon, all eyes will be on the team management’s final call.