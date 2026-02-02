Sanju Samson’s place in India’s playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 is under serious threat, and the timing could not be worse. After a disappointing final dress rehearsal against New Zealand, a reflective Instagram story from his wife Charulatha Remesh has caught attention, underlining the pressure surrounding the Kerala batter as selection debates intensify ahead of the global event.

India’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand was meant to settle combinations before the World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7. Instead, it reopened a familiar question around Samson’s consistency at the highest level.

Sanju Samson’s Numbers Raise Fresh Doubts

Samson struggled to make an impact when it mattered most. Across five T20Is against New Zealand, he managed just 46 runs. His earlier outing against South Africa offered little respite, with a modest 37 in his only appearance.

For a player fighting for a specialist wicketkeeper-batter slot, these returns have proven costly, especially in a format where momentum and intent often outweigh reputation.

Key numbers at a glance:

Runs vs New Zealand: 46 in 5 matches

Runs vs South Africa: 37 in 1 match

No match-defining innings in the final pre-World Cup phase

Selectors typically value recent form heavily before ICC events, and Samson’s lean patch has come at the worst possible moment.

Ishan Kishan Seizes the Moment

While Samson faltered, Ishan Kishan did the exact opposite. Drafted in as cover after Tilak Varma missed the series due to a groin injury, Kishan made his opportunity count in emphatic fashion.

Batting at No. 3, Kishan’s scores read 8, 76, 28 and a blistering 103 off 43 balls in the final T20I. That century, coming under pressure and with World Cup spots on the line, may have tilted the balance decisively in his favour.

Beyond the numbers, Kishan showcased clarity of role, attacking intent in the powerplay, and the ability to shift gears, traits India’s think tank has prioritised in recent T20 setups.

Selection Equation Heading Into T20 World Cup 2026

Samson was initially part of India’s first-choice XI, with Kishan named as a backup wicketkeeper-batter in the 15-member squad. The New Zealand series, however, appears to have altered that hierarchy.

At this stage:

Kishan looks the frontrunner for the starting XI

Samson may be pushed to a bench or reserve role

Match impact and recent form favour Kishan strongly

With pitches in India and Sri Lanka expected to reward aggressive top-order batting, the management is likely to back a player who can dictate tempo early.

Wife’s Post Reflects the Pressure

Amid growing criticism, Samson’s wife Charulatha Remesh shared a poignant Instagram story. “When all is done & answers fade.. Just bow your head and let life be! Because some times have to be accepted, not explained,” she wrote.

While not directly addressing cricket or selection, the timing of the post resonated with fans and observers, reflecting the emotional toll elite sport often takes during prolonged lean phases.