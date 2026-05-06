Sanju Samson scripts IPL History, becomes first player in the world to...

During a phenomenal performance on Tuesday night against the Delhi Capitals, Sanju Samson reached a landmark achievement in cricket history. The Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper batter delivered a match winning performance to secure his team’s fifth victory of the 2026 season. In pursuit of a 156 run target, Samson produced an unbeaten 87 from 52 deliveries, an innings decorated with 7 boundaries and 6 sixes. His collaboration with Kartik Sharma resulted in a remarkable partnership of 114 runs off 66 balls, establishing a new record in the tournament.

A Historic Partnership Record

This performance marked the fifth time a CSK pair has recorded a century partnership against Delhi. However, Samson set himself apart by becoming the first cricketer ever to participate in two separate 100 plus run stands against the Delhi Capitals within a single IPL edition. While Ruturaj Gaikwad holds the record for the most total century stands against the Capitals with three, those occurred across three different seasons in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Leading Partnerships for CSK against DC

Partners Runs Wicket Venue Date

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway 141 1st Delhi May 20, 2023

Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma 114* 3rd Delhi May 5, 2026

Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre 113 2nd Chennai April 11, 2026

Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad 110 2nd Dubai October 10, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway 110 1st DY Patil May 8, 2022

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Player of the Match Reflections

After being named Player of the Match, Sanju Samson discussed his technical adjustments and mindset during the post match presentation:

“I think we try to find out what works really well for you, and you try to stick to the basics, and you trust your hands to do the job in this format. I have been working a bit on my initial movement, a bit, and it has been coming off nicely,"

Samson also elaborated on why he chose to prioritize the team's result over reaching a personal century:

“I had to be a bit too selfish to get that. So, I thought, let’s win the game, and the other partner was batting really well. Returning not out, finishing off the game gives you a better satisfaction. So, I just enjoyed it and a few more games to go. Let’s see if I get those three figures once again,"

Statistical Dominance in IPL 2026

Samson has joined an elite list of players who have scored the highest aggregate runs against a single opponent during the league stage of an IPL season:

Virat Kohli vs GL (2016): 209 runs

KL Rahul vs MI (2022): 206 runs

Sanju Samson vs DC (2026): 202 runs (via scores of 115* and 87*)

Chris Gayle vs PWI (2013): 196 runs

KL Rahul vs RCB (2020): 193 runs

The contrast in Samson's 2026 season performance is stark when comparing team outcomes. In CSK's five victories, he has amassed 362 runs across 5 innings with an average of 181 and a strike rate of 178.32. Conversely, in five defeats, he has managed only 40 runs at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 108.1.

