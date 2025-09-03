Sanju Samson Set To Break MS Dhoni’s THIS T20 Record In Asia Cup 2025
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is steadily marching towards one of MS Dhoni’s iconic T20I records.
Sanju Samson has emerged as a fearless force for India in T20Is, especially after being promoted to the top order, where he has struck 30 sixes in just 14 matches under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership. With three international centuries to his name, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter has secured a place in India’s Asia Cup squad starting September 9. While his spot in the playing XI remains uncertain, Samson is on track to break MS Dhoni’s long-standing record for most sixes by an Indian wicketkeeper in T20Is.
Dhoni’s Benchmark Under Threat
Dhoni, who played 98 T20Is for India, cleared the ropes 52 times during his career. For years, that tally has stood unchallenged. But Samson, who has already smashed 36 sixes, is closing in rapidly. He has overtaken Rishabh Pant (35) and now sits second on the all-time list among Indian keepers.
Other notable names on the list include Ishan Kishan (17 sixes), KL Rahul (12), Dinesh Karthik (4), and Jitesh Sharma (4).
Samson’s Explosive Form Ahead of Asia Cup
Samson’s form leading into the Asia Cup 2025 has been nothing short of sensational. In the recently concluded Kerala Cricket League, he hammered 30 sixes across five matches, including an incredible stretch where he cleared the boundary 21 times in three games. This purple patch has significantly boosted his confidence and raised expectations for India’s campaign in the continental tournament.
Asia Cup: A Chance to Rewrite History
With India set to play multiple matches in the Asia Cup, Samson has the perfect platform to challenge Dhoni’s long-standing record. If he continues his aggressive approach, he could very well become India’s top six-hitting wicketkeeper in T20Is before the tournament ends.
Sixes by Indian Wicketkeepers in T20Is
MS Dhoni - 52
Sanju Samson - 36
Rishabh Pant - 35
Ishan Kishan - 17
KL Rahul - 12
Dinesh Karthik - 04
Jitesh Sharma - 04
