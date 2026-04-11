Sanju Samson slams 1st century as CSK player, becomes 2nd batter in world to score 100 for 3 IPL teams

Sanju Samson roared back to form with a blistering unbeaten 115 off just 56 balls for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

This was not just Sanju's maiden century in CSK colours; it marked him as the first centurion of the 2026 edition. It was also Samson’s 4th century in IPL history.



ALSO READ: 7 Indian batters with fastest fifty in IPL history: Yashasvi Jaiswal on top, KL Rahul at 2nd, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at...; check full list

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Long-Awaited Yellow Jersey Knock

Samson, who joined CSK ahead of the 2026 season via a trade from Rajasthan Royals, had endured a quiet start to his new chapter. His first three knocks for the franchise were modest, but he announced his arrival in thunderous fashion on Saturday.

After CSK was put in to bat, Samson anchored the innings from the start. He found an able partner in the young Ayush Mhatre, who hammered a fluent half-century. Together, the duo dismantled the Delhi bowling attack, stitching together a 113-run partnership for the second wicket and an unbroken 37-run finish with Shivam Dube as CSK posted 212/2 in 20 overs.

Samson remained not out, anchoring the innings with class and power, often finding the boundaries with effortless timing that has long made him a fan favourite.

Historic Milestone: Centuries For Three IPL Teams

With this century, Sanju Samson etched his name deeper into IPL folklore. He now becomes only the second batter in the world to score an IPL century for three different franchises, joining KL Rahul in this elite club.

Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals): His maiden IPL ton - 102 off 63 balls in 2017.

Rajasthan Royals: Unbeaten 102* vs SRH (2019) and

119 vs PBKS (2021, on captaincy debut)

Chennai Super Kings: 115* vs DC (2026).

During this innings, Sanju also crossed the milestone of 400 T20 sixes, joining an elite Indian club that includes only Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav.

What's Next?

This was a much-needed statement from Sanju Samson and CSK, who have been finding their rhythm after an inconsistent start to the season.

As the IPL 2026 season heats up, all eyes will be on whether Sanju can carry this momentum forward and help CSK mount a serious title challenge.