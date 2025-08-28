Sanju Samson Slams Century And Two Fifties In KCL 2025, Stakes Claim Ahead Of Asia Cup

Indian opener Sanju Samson continued his fine form in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL), smashing yet another quickfire half-century for Kochi Blue Tigers (KBT) on Thursday. Opening the innings against Trivandrum Royals, Samson hammered 62 runs off 37 balls, laced with four boundaries and five towering sixes at a strike rate of 167.57. With strong support from V Manoharan (42 off 26) and Nikhil Thottath (45 off 35), KBT posted 191/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Trivandrum Royals fell short, finishing at 182/6 despite Sanjeev Satheresan’s fighting 70 off 46 balls.

Explosive Innings Earlier In The Tournament

Samson’s red-hot form is not new in this season’s KCL. Just two days earlier, against Thrissur Titans, he smashed a brilliant 89 off 46 balls with nine sixes. His standout performance came against Aries Kollam Sailors, where he registered a breathtaking 121 off 51 balls (14 fours, 7 sixes) while chasing a mammoth target of 237. That innings helped Kochi Blue Tigers pull off one of the most remarkable run-chases in the competition.

Samson’s KCL 2025 Stats So Far

In just four matches this season, Samson has piled up 285 runs at an average of 71.25, including a century and two fifties. His blazing strike rate of 182.00 further highlights his explosive impact at the top of the order.

Competition For India Spot Heats Up

Despite his brilliant domestic form, Samson faces tough competition for a permanent place in India’s T20I XI. With Shubman Gill returning as vice-captain after a record-breaking Test series against England and Jitesh Sharma making a mark as a backup wicketkeeper with RCB in the IPL, Samson’s spot is far from guaranteed.

Samson’s International Numbers

So far, Samson has featured in 42 T20Is for India, scoring 861 runs at an average of 25.38, including three centuries and two half-centuries. Since 2024, his shift to the opener’s role has revived his career, producing 436 runs in 12 innings at 43.60 average and 180+ strike rate last year, making him India’s best T20I batter of the season.

India’s Asia Cup Campaign Ahead

Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 journey against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai. The much-anticipated clash against Pakistan is set for September 14, also in Dubai, followed by the final group match against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. The Super 4 stage takes place from September 20 to 26, with the final scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.