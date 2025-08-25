Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In KCL, Should He Open For India In Asia Cup Ahead Of Shubman Gill?

After a disappointing outing in the opening match of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), Sanju Samson came back with a thunderous performance against Aries Kollam Sailors on Sunday. The star batter dismantled the opposition attack with a 42-ball century, reminding selectors of his explosive potential ahead of the Asia Cup.

A Stunning Knock Under Pressure

Chasing a steep target of 237, Samson opened the innings and lit up the stadium with a breathtaking innings. He reached his fifty with a flurry of strokes, finishing with 13 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 238. His fiery knock kept his team alive in the chase, showcasing why he is regarded as one of India’s most destructive batters in limited-overs cricket.

200+ Strike Rate: The Case for Opening

For the past year, Samson has partnered Abhishek Sharma as India’s opener in T20Is, a combination that produced three centuries for Samson at the top. But the return of Shubman Gill as T20I vice-captain has complicated matters, as Gill is almost certain to open alongside Abhishek. Samson’s latest assault, though, has reignited the debate about whether he deserves another chance at the top of the order, especially given his chemistry with Abhishek.

Hinting at Middle-Order Role

Interestingly, Samson has experimented with his batting position in the KCL. In the first two games, he came lower down the order at No. 5 and No. 6, hinting at a possible shift in role. With India still searching for a reliable finisher at No. 6, and with the added advantage of his wicketkeeping, Samson could provide balance to the side even outside the opening slot.

Gambhir’s Selection Puzzle

Head coach Gautam Gambhir now faces a selection dilemma should Samson open with Abhishek, or should he be slotted lower down as a finisher and wicketkeeper? Either way, Samson’s blazing 42-ball century has once again placed him firmly in the conversation for India’s Asia Cup squad.