Sanju Samson snubbed as Ishan Kishan Opens with Abhishek Sharma In warmup game vs SA, Spot all but confirmed for T20 WC 2026

In a definitive move just days before the 2026 T20 World Cup, the Indian team management appears to have settled on its preferred opening combination. During the warm-up fixture against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, Ishan Kishan was handed the opening slot alongside Abhishek Sharma, effectively displacing Sanju Samson following the latter’s lackluster performance in the recently concluded series against New Zealand.

The Selection Shift

While Samson struggled significantly against the Kiwis, failing to reach double figures in four out of five matches, Ishan Kishan has capitalized on his opportunities. Kishan’s recent form includes a magnificent century in the fifth T20I at Thiruvananthapuram, a feat that has all but confirmed his spot at the top of the order for the global tournament.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the strategic direction of the team.

“Going to bat first. I've heard there might be dew later on, so we want to challenge our bowlers. Want to test ourselves tonight. Definitely Ishan and Abhishek (to open). When you play the sport, it comes with a lot of responsibility. Pressure is always there. But at the same time, there's so many people coming out to support you. Gives you an extra advantage. Just want to follow what we've been doing in the last one and a half years. Continue those good habits,” Suryakumar stated.

Return of Tilak Varma

A major boost for the Men in Blue is the return of Tilak Varma. After missing the New Zealand series due to injury, Varma proved his fitness with a strong showing for India A against the USA. In an interesting tactical adjustment, Varma is listed to bat at number four against the Proteas. This move sees Suryakumar Yadav, the world's top ranked T20 batter, promoted to number three to allow Varma more time in the middle during the powerplay transition.

South African Perspective

South African skipper Aiden Markram expressed satisfaction with bowling first, viewing the match as a vital chance to adapt to Indian subcontinental conditions before the February 7 tournament start.

“Happy to bowl. Nice opportunity tonight, back in India, get accustomed to conditions here. Pretty certain (about the XI). Conditions will dictate one spot. Pretty clear on how we'd like to start,” Markram noted.

Match Squads (Batting and Fielding XI)

India:

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa:

Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, David Miller, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Tactical Implications

With 11 spots in the starting lineup now largely finalized, the performance of the bowling unit under dew conditions will be the final metric for the coaching staff. For Sanju Samson, who remains in the squad but has slipped down the batting order, the window to reclaim an opening berth appears to have closed in favor of the Kishan-Abhishek left-hand/left-hand dynamic.