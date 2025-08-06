Sanju Samson Snubbed For Ex-CSK Star Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Know All Details

India’s experienced wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has not been included in the South Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025, which begins on August 28. This marks Samson’s second successive omission from the domestic circuit, following his exclusion from Kerala’s squad during the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

What has raised eyebrows is the fact that five other players from Kerala have found a place in the South Zone squad, yet Samson’s name is conspicuously missing. The timing of this snub is significant, especially with Samson’s spot in India’s T20 setup under threat, amid the potential return of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

No Place in Duleep Trophy, Uncertainty Grows

Rumors around Samson’s future in the Indian Premier League have also been circulating. Speculation suggests that Chennai Super Kings might be eyeing the Rajasthan Royals captain. However, according to reports from Mumbai Mirror, the Royals are not planning to release him, and Samson is also keen to continue with the franchise. Despite this seeming stability in the IPL, his non-selection in the Duleep Trophy casts fresh doubt on his domestic career trajectory.

Participation in Ranji Trophy a Possible Factor

One likely reason for the omission could be Samson’s limited appearances in the previous Ranji Trophy season. He played only two matches during Kerala’s historic run to the final, as he was dealing with injuries and international commitments. This lack of red-ball action may have impacted his chances.

The Chairman of the South Zone selection committee, Thalaivan Sargunam Xavier, explained the reasoning behind Samson's omission.

"Sanju Samson was not selected because he was unavailable for much of last year’s Ranji Trophy season, when Kerala made their historic run to the final. This squad was picked based on players who have consistently performed well in the Ranji Trophy and during India A tours," Thalaivan Sargunam Xavier told TOI.

Ex-CSK Star Narayan Jagadeesan will be the wicketkeeper of this team rather than Sanju.

South Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2025

Tilak Varma (c) (Hyderabad), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc) (Kerala), Tanmay Agarwal (Hyderabad), R Sai Kishore (Tamil Nadu), Tanay Thyagarajan (Hyderabad), Vijaykumar Vyshak (Karnataka), Nidheesh MD (Kerala), Ricky Bhui (Andhra), Devdutt Padikkal (Karnataka), Mohit Kale (Pondicherry), Salman Nizar (Kerala), Narayan Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu), Tripurana Vijay (Andhra), Basil NP (Kerala), Gurjapneet Singh (Tamil Nadu), Snehal Kauthankar (Goa