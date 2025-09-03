Sanju Samson Steps Down from KCL 2025 Captaincy Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has announced that he will step down from his leadership role in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 to join the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. His departure leaves Kochi Blue Tigers in capable hands as Mohammed Shanu takes over as the new vice-captain.

Samson’s Stellar KCL Campaign

Sanju Samson’s first season in the KCL has been nothing short of sensational. The right-handed batsman amassed 368 runs in just five innings, including a blazing century and three half-centuries. His explosive batting saw him hit 30 sixes, a testament to his aggressive stroke play and ability to dominate the bowlers.

Notably, Samson’s 121-run innings off 51 balls against the reigning champions Kollam Sailors set the tone for his team’s 4-wicket triumph, featuring 14 fours and 7 sixes. This performance came after he initially batted lower down the order in the first two games but returned to his favored opening position following the Sailors’ record 236/5 total.

On Tuesday, Samson once again dazzled fans, scoring 83 off 41 balls to secure a 3-wicket victory for Kochi Blue Tigers over Alleppey Ripples, ensuring their spot in the semifinals. His consistency and power-hitting have made him an indispensable figure in the KCL 2025 season.

Leadership Transition at Kochi Blue Tigers

With Samson leaving for international duty, Mohammed Shanu has been appointed as the new vice-captain. The team will rely on Shanu and senior players, including Sanju’s elder brother Saly Samson, who has impressed with his all-round skills, scoring runs and smashing the most sixes while maintaining a remarkable batting average of 74.

Kochi Blue Tigers now face the challenge of advancing through the knockout stages without their star batsman, but the squad has demonstrated depth and resilience throughout the league. The team’s top-place finish in the group stages reflects the solid foundation Samson helped build.

Samson Joins India for Asia Cup 2025

Sanju Samson is set to fly from Trivandrum on September 3 and join the Indian team camp in Dubai on September 4. With the Asia Cup 2025 starting on September 9, Samson’s inclusion will add firepower to India’s top order. His recent performances in the KCL signal that he is in peak form, making him a player to watch in the high-stakes continental tournament.

Samson’s selection underscores his value in India’s white-ball setup. Known for his explosive batting, calm temperament, and ability to perform under pressure, he is expected to play a crucial role as India aims to continue their dominance in Asia Cup cricket.

Record-Breaking Price Tag and Fan Excitement

Sanju Samson was the most expensive pick in the KCL 2025, acquired by Kochi Blue Tigers for a whopping Rs 26.80 lakh. His participation not only elevated the league’s competitiveness but also thrilled fans, who were treated to a display of power, precision, and flair throughout the tournament.

Despite leaving the league mid-season, Samson’s contributions have cemented his status as one of the most impactful players in the KCL. Fans and cricket analysts alike will be keenly watching how his form translates to the international stage in the Asia Cup.