Sanju Samson, Tilak Power India To 283/1 vs SA In Fourth T20I

Sanju Samson's precision met its match in Tilak Varma's muscular elegance as India toyed with South African bowling attack to post an imposing 283 for 1 in the fourth and final T20 International here on Friday. This is by far India's highest T20I total overseas and highest by any country on South African soil.

Among the plethora of records that tumbled, the most special one will be two Indian batters scoring centuries in same T20I innings. Samson and Varma also posted the highest partnership for India in T20 Internationals --- 210 off just 93 balls for the second wicket.

Samson (109 not out off 56 balls), who smashed a superb century in the first game, once again pummelled the Proteas in company of Varma (120 not out off 47 balls) who has really come into his own with new found confidence and vigour at number three.

Samson now has three T20I tons in the last five knocks which also included two ducks while Varma has scored back-to-back T20I tons.

Samson completed his ton in 51 balls while Varma's (41 balls) took 10 balls less.

Abhishek Sharma (36 off 18 balls) should also get his share of credit for upping the ante in the Powerplay with four huge sixes.

On a good batting track with true bounce on offer, Indian batters hit a record 23 sixes as it was possible to hit through the line by just clearing one's front leg. Samson's nine maximums was one less than Varma's 10.

It only helped India that the opposition's best fast bowler Gerald Coetzee seemed to be carrying a niggle. The two medium pacers Andile Simelane (0/47 in 3 overs) and Lutho Sipamla (1/58 in 4 overs) seemed like lambs for slaughter. The Indians hit 10 sixes from Simelane and Sipamla.

By the time Coetzee was brought by skipper Aiden Markram for his second spell, the damage was done. Such was the nervousness of South African bowlers that they bowled 17 wides in trying to check the momentum.

They didn't vary the pace and pitched it on length as Samson and Varma were severe, either hitting them inside out over extra cover or at times straight down the ground.

Even Keshav Maharaj and Tristan Stubbs were not left unpunished as there was everything on the platter -- cuts, pulls, slog sweeps, reverse sweeps. There wasn't a single corner of the ground that didn't feel the power of strokes from the two Indians.

In fact one of Samson's shots hit a lady spectator's cheek. The TV cameras caught her sobbing in considerable pain.

Samson was more muscle as he would slightly shuffle towards leg-stump and loft the length balls while the silken Varma would make a mockery of spinners with uppish sweep shots, stand and deliver down the ground hits. They slowed down a touch nearing their milestones but by then they had done enough to deflate the Proteas.