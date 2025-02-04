Advertisement
NewsCricket
SANJU SAMSON

Sanju Samson To Be Dropped From Team India's T20 Squad? R Ashwin Says THIS

Sanju Samson's talent has never been in question. His aggressive batting style and ability to anchor innings have earned him accolades in domestic and international cricket.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2025, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In the recently concluded T20I series against England, India showcased a dominant performance, clinching the series 4-1. While the team celebrated comprehensive victories, including a resounding win in the fifth T20I where India posted a formidable total of 247-9, one player's performance has come under intense scrutiny: Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batsman managed to score only 51 runs across five matches, with a top score of 26 in the opening game. This series of underwhelming performances has ignited discussions about his place in the national squad.

Sanju Samson's Performance Analysis

Sanju Samson's talent has never been in question. His aggressive batting style and ability to anchor innings have earned him accolades in domestic and international cricket. However, against England, a recurring vulnerability was evident. Samson was dismissed five times playing the pull shot, falling prey to short-pitched deliveries from England's pacers, including Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. This pattern not only highlighted a technical flaw but also raised concerns about his adaptability and shot selection under pressure.

Criticism from Cricketing Legends

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth did not mince words in his assessment of Samson's performance. He remarked, "Sanju Samson seems to have missed the bus. For the fifth time, getting out in the same manner... Is he going on an ego trip or struggling? I am not sure."

Such pointed criticism from a seasoned cricketer underscores the gravity of Samson's repeated mistakes.

The Rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal

As Samson's struggles continue, the spotlight shifts to emerging talents waiting in the wings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, a prodigious young batsman, has been making waves with his consistent performances in domestic cricket. Srikkanth hinted at a potential change, stating, "If he continues playing like this, let's say thank you, sorry, Yashasvi Jaiswal is back. In the next T20I match, Yashasvi automatically comes in, in my opinion."

Jaiswal's inclusion could inject fresh energy into the squad and address the current batting vulnerabilities.

Injury Setback

Adding to Samson's woes, he suffered a fractured index finger after being struck by a Jofra Archer delivery in the fifth T20I in Mumbai. This injury is expected to sideline him for over a month, ruling him out of the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. This unfortunate development not only hampers his immediate playing opportunities but also complicates his prospects for retaining a spot in the national team.

Future Implications for Team India's T20 Squad

The Indian cricket team's management faces a pivotal decision. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, selecting players in peak form is crucial. Samson's recent performances have been lackluster, and his injury further complicates his case. Conversely, players like Jaiswal are making compelling arguments for inclusion through consistent domestic performances. Balancing experience with form will be key as selectors chart the path forward.

