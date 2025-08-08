Sanju Samson To CSK? Rajasthan Royals’ Two-Player Demand Puts Blockbuster IPL 2026 Trade On Hold

In what could become one of the most talked-about IPL trades in recent years, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has reportedly expressed his desire to part ways with the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction. The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala — RR’s most capped player, all-time leading run-scorer, and most successful captain — has formally asked the team management to either trade him or release him, according to multiple reports.

CSK Enter the Race for Sanju Samson

Following the conclusion of IPL 2025, Samson reportedly met with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management and head coach Stephen Fleming in the United States. As per a report by The Indian Express, five-time IPL champions CSK are eager to bring the Royals’ talisman to Chepauk via a trade deal.

However, negotiations have hit a snag. While Chennai are open to acquiring Samson through a cash-only trade, Rajasthan Royals are insisting on a two-player swap deal from CSK. This condition has put the high-profile move in jeopardy, at least for now.

KKR Also in the Picture, But Samson Favors CSK

Interestingly, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), three-time IPL champions, are also showing interest in securing Samson’s services. The Kerala star has a brief past with KKR, having been part of their 2012 title-winning squad under Gautam Gambhir, although he didn’t feature in any match that season.

Despite KKR’s interest, reports suggest that Samson is keen on joining CSK for “multiple reasons,” which could range from the team’s stable leadership structure to the opportunity of playing under MS Dhoni’s mentorship — a prospect many Indian players have cherished.

Auction Entry a Strong Possibility

If CSK and RR fail to reach an agreement, the possibility of Samson entering the IPL 2026 auction becomes highly likely. This would undoubtedly spark a bidding war, with franchises eager to sign one of the most consistent and explosive batters in the league.

An IPL insider quoted in reports stated:

“At this stage, if both franchises can’t strike a deal, Samson heading to the auction table is almost certain.”

Given his proven track record, the auction could see his price soar well beyond the ₹18 crore he was retained for ahead of IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson’s IPL Legacy So Far

Since making his debut in 2013, Samson has represented only Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils). In 177 IPL matches, he has scored 4,704 runs, including three centuries and 26 half-centuries.

Under his captaincy, RR reached the IPL 2022 final — their first since winning the inaugural edition in 2008. As skipper, he boasts 33 wins in 67 matches, making him the most successful leader in the franchise’s history.

His batting style — a blend of elegance and raw power — has made him one of the most watchable players in the tournament. Whether anchoring an innings or accelerating during the death overs, Samson has been a game-changer on multiple occasions.

What This Means for CSK and RR

For CSK, adding Samson would address a key middle-order need and give them a long-term wicketkeeping option. His adaptability across formats, calm demeanor under pressure, and leadership experience would be invaluable assets for the Chennai-based side as they transition into the post-Dhoni era.

For Rajasthan Royals, losing their captain and premier batter would be a massive blow. However, their insistence on getting two players in exchange suggests they are looking for immediate squad balance rather than future auction risks.