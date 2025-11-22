Sanju Samson To Lead Kerala In 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; Check Full Squad

India white-ball player Sanju Samson will lead the Kerala senior men's cricket team in the BCCI Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26 (Elite Group-A, League Stage) cricket tournament to be played at Lucknow from November 26 to December 8, 2025.

The Kerala Cricket Association informed in a release that Sanju Samson will be the captain of the squad, which will leave for Lucknow on November 22, 2025, from Indore.

Samson, who recently joined five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals in a trade that involved Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran going the other way in the biggest trade this season, was part of the Indian squad at the recent Asia Cup T20 that India won in the UAE a few months back. Samson will be hoping to maintain his recent form ahead of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The squad coached by former India batter Amay Khurasiya also includes Vignesh Puthur, who was recently released by the Mumbai Indians. Also among other prominent players are Mohammed Azharuddeen M and Rohan S Kunnummal.

The Kerala Squad:

Sanju V Samson (C)(WK), Rohan S Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen M (WK), Ahammed Imran (VC), Vishnu Vinod (WK), Nidheesh M.D, Asif KM, Akhil Scaria, Biju Narayanan N., Ankit Sharma, Krishna Devan R.J, Abdul Bazith P.A, Sharafuddeen N.M,

Sibin P Gireesh, Krishna Prasad, Saly V Samson, Vignesh Puthur, Salman Nizar.

The team officials include Nazir Machan - Observer, Amay Khurasiya - Head Coach, Davis J Manavalan - Coach, Vyshakh Krishna - S&C Coach, Unnikrishnan R S - Physiotherapist, Gireesh E K - Throw down Specialist, Deepesh Sharma - Throw down Specialist, Vijay Srinivasan P S - Performance Analyst, Kiran A S - Team Masseur.

P Prasanth - Chairman of the Selection Committee will accompany the team.