Sanju Samson To Leave Rajasthan Royals? Six Players On IPL 2026 Trade List Amid CSK, KKR Interest

As the IPL 2026 trading window heats up, the Rajasthan Royals find themselves at the epicenter of high-stakes negotiations. According to multiple franchise insiders, at least six players from the RR camp have drawn serious trade interest from rival teams, signaling a potential overhaul of the squad ahead of next year's mega auction. Among those names, Sanju Samson — the long-serving captain and face of the franchise — has emerged as the most talked-about potential trade. While the Royals have not publicly named any players, internal chatter suggests that the franchise is open to strategic realignments if the right deal surfaces.

Sanju Samson’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Sanju Samson, who has been a linchpin in RR’s batting order and leadership group since 2013, may soon face a defining career crossroads. With Dhruv Jurel rising through the ranks as a dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, the Royals have a ready replacement in their arsenal should they opt to cash in on Samson’s high market value. What makes Samson an attractive asset is his proven IPL pedigree, composed temperament, and match-winning capabilities. If made available, the Kerala star could ignite a bidding war, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) both reportedly in the market for a dependable wicketkeeper-batter.

CSK and KKR Eye Samson as Wicketkeeping Solution

The Chennai Super Kings are staring at a post-Dhoni era. With MS Dhoni turning 45 before IPL 2026, CSK’s need for a quality gloveman who can anchor the innings is more pressing than ever. Samson’s calm demeanor and leadership skills make him an ideal fit in the yellow brigade. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are mulling alternatives to their current options — Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz — both of whom have struggled with consistency. Samson’s inclusion would not only stabilize their top order but also bring invaluable experience into the mix.

Inside the Trade Dynamics: What’s at Stake?

The IPL’s trading system allows for three types of deals: like-for-like swaps, cash-plus-player exchanges, and straight-up cash deals. With the trading window open from June 4 — a day after the IPL 2025 final — until one week before the 2026 auction, franchises have ample time to negotiate high-value trades. “There have been multiple approaches by multiple franchises for about six of our players. Similarly, we have approached other teams for various options,” a source within RR told PTI on condition of anonymity. “The bottom line is that every team is looking to strengthen. RR is no different.”

The Rise of Riyan Parag: A Leadership Contender?

While much of the attention is on Samson, another subplot is gaining traction — the potential elevation of Riyan Parag as a long-term leadership option. The Assam all-rounder led RR in Samson’s absence last season and is reportedly backed by sections within the management.

Interestingly, Parag was preferred over rising India star Yashasvi Jaiswal for the captaincy role, a decision that raised eyebrows but aligned with the franchise’s broader marketing and fanbase strategy, particularly given their secondary base in Guwahati.

Strategic Shake-Up Ahead of Mega Auction

With the IPL 2026 mega auction looming, Rajasthan Royals appear to be taking a proactive approach. Whether this results in a blockbuster trade involving their captain or a broader squad revamp, one thing is certain — the Royals are bracing for change. The ongoing developments could reshape not only RR’s destiny but also have ripple effects across the league. As franchises reassess their core line-ups, expect more names to surface and big deals to unfold in the coming weeks.