Sanju Samson to make comeback in Team India's playing XI? India coach hints after defeat against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

India’s team management has opened the door for a possible Sanju Samson comeback after the crushing 76-run loss to South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitting the right-hander’s inclusion is now a “talking point.” With India’s left-heavy top order repeatedly collapsing and early wickets hurting chase stability, the think tank is weighing tactical changes ahead of must-win matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

“Yeah, of course we have. And look, in the five outings we have had now, four teams have opened with part-time off-spin and it has got a wicket every time, apart from the USA game where we lost Abhi without score in any case. So to start every innings nought for one, I think it has literally been nought or a couple of runs for one every time, is obviously putting pressure on the link players. Tilak and SKY, their role is to link up with the guys at the back end, and it has not gone that way.”

India’s Top-Order Crisis Forces Tactical Rethink

India’s chase of 188 in Ahmedabad unravelled quickly as Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma fell early, leaving the middle order under severe pressure. The team was bowled out for 111, exposing a recurring issue: early dismissals and lack of balance at the top.

“Look, there’s a lot of inexperience in the team and you want a settled side. These guys have done it all before. They’re all fantastic players. So do you stick with the guys who we feel have performed really well over the last 18 months and who are maybe shy of a few runs now? Or do we twist and bring in Sanju, who is also a fantastic player and obviously helps tactically with having a right-hander at the top of the order? I’m sure that will be a talking point over the next few days going into these two very important games.”

Key concerns:

India have lost a wicket in the first over in multiple matches.

Teams have targeted the left-handed openers with off-spin early.

Tilak Varma’s strike rate has remained below expectations.

Abhishek Sharma has struggled for rhythm, scoring just 15 runs in four innings.

Ten Doeschate admitted starting innings “zero for one” repeatedly has disrupted India’s batting structure and increased pressure on Suryakumar Yadav and the middle order.

“You want him to be up and running and confident in his swing and confident in his game plan. When you score three zeros, that is going to start weighing on you. I saw some really good signs in the nets. But he looks a little bit short, and our job as the coaching staff is to pull that right.”

Abhishek’s Health Setback Adds Context

The team also revealed Abhishek Sharma battled food poisoning, which affected his preparation and confidence. While he showed encouraging signs in nets, repeated low scores have clearly impacted his fluency and decision-making. This context may influence selection calls as India balance patience with urgency.

“There is no point talking about rhythm in nets or how guys are feeling. It is time to pull our sleeves up and get performance out of all the players. That is the challenge for the staff along with the players now, to regroup and put in a big effort leading up to the next game.”

Why Sanju Samson Is Back in the Conversation

Sanju Samson offers something India currently lack: a right-handed option in the top order.

Potential tactical benefits:

Breaks the left-hand heavy opening combination.

Disrupts off-spin match-ups used in the first over.

Provides aggressive powerplay scoring.

Adds experience in pressure chases.

Ten Doeschate confirmed team management will discuss whether to persist with players who delivered over the past 18 months or “twist” and bring Samson into the XI.

The Samson Dilemma: Tactical Fit vs Recent Form

While tactically appealing, Samson’s recent numbers raise questions.

Since 2025:

290 runs in 17 innings

Average: 17.05

Strike rate: 133.64

Only one fifty

He scored a brisk 22 off 8 balls earlier in the tournament, showing his impact potential, but consistency remains a concern.

The decision is not straightforward: stability versus tactical adjustment.

Bigger Concerns Beyond the Opening Pair

India’s struggles are not limited to the top order.

Rinku Singh’s finishing role has offered limited opportunities.

Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav have carried middle-order responsibility.

Lack of experience in crunch situations has surfaced under pressure.

Ten Doeschate acknowledged the challenge ahead: extracting performance quickly as knockout qualification hangs in the balance.

What This Means Ahead of Zimbabwe & West Indies Matches

India must win both remaining Super 8 games to stay in semifinal contention. Selection changes could define their campaign trajectory.

Possible combinations being discussed:

Samson at No. 3 replacing Tilak Varma.

Samson opening with Ishan Kishan.

Retaining current top order but adjusting roles.

The coming days will determine whether India double down on continuity or make a bold tactical shift. With qualification on the line, the Samson question is no longer hypothetical. It is central to India’s survival.