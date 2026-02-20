Sanju Samson to play against South Africa? India's training session sparks selection frenzy - See Pic

The ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has reached the Super 8 stage, and India's upcoming clash against South Africa on Sunday, February 22 has cricket fans buzzing - particularly around the potential return of Sanju Samson to the playing XI.

While India marched through the group stages unbeaten, the "buzz" from the training session suggests the team management is far from settled. Visuals from India's training session in Ahmedabad have fueled speculation that Sanju, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter could be set for a comeback in the high-stakes encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The lights at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad weren't just illuminating the turf on Friday night; they were shining a spotlight on a potential tactical shift for Team India.

Ahead of their crucial Super 8 clash against South Africa, Samson, who was spotted putting in an extended net session, focusing intensely on his batting, which many interpret as a strong hint from the team management.



Here is the breakdown of why Samson might finally break into the Indian playing XI.

The Training Ground Clues

Observers at the Narendra Modi Stadium noted a significant shift in the usual practice routine. Samson was seen having an extended batting stint, facing a variety of match simulations and different bowling combinations.

Unlike previous optional sessions where he might have taken a back seat, this was a focused, high-intensity workout, which have fueled rumors that he is being prepped for a specific role against the Proteas.



Sanju & Ishan doing nets together



Why The Change? The "Off-Spin" Trap

India has a tactical headache: their lineup is incredibly left-hand heavy. Opposing captains have exploited this by feeding India a steady diet of off-spin.

The Stats: India has faced more off-spin than any other team in this World Cup (102 balls) but is scoring at a pedestrian 6.23 runs per over against it.

The Matchup: South Africa boasts a disciplined attack, and India’s reliance on lefties like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube has made them predictable.

Samson, a natural right-hander, strikes at approximately 150 against spin in T20Is, offering a much-needed counter to the finger-spinners.

Who Would He Replace?

The Indian management faces two difficult choices:

Abhishek Sharma: The world No. 1 T20I batter is enduring a nightmare tournament, recording three consecutive ducks against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. While his pedigree is high, his lack of runs is becoming a liability.

Tilak Varma: Varma has been consistent with "starts" but his strike rate has hovered around 120. Critics argue he is struggling to accelerate against quality spin, a gap Samson could potentially fill.

All Eyes On Indian Management

The Indian management, led by Suryakumar Yadav along with Gautam Gambhir, has a reputation for backing their players through lean patches. However, as the tournament moves into the unforgiving Super 8 stage, the need for balance might outweigh loyalty.

If Samson plays, it won't just be about "giving him a go" - it will be a calculated move to dismantle South Africa's spin plans and inject right-handed aggression into a stalled middle order.