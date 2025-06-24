Sanju Samson To Play In Kerala Cricket League 2025 After Injury-Hit IPL Season

In what could be a defining chapter in his cricketing journey, Sanju Samson is officially back in action—this time on home turf. After a turbulent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season marred by injuries and inconsistent form, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper has registered for the upcoming Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 auction. The news, confirmed by a Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) source, marks Samson’s active return to the state-run T20 franchise circuit, a move that could reignite his international ambitions.

From League Ambassador to On-Field Contender

While the inaugural edition of the KCL in 2024 saw Samson feature only as its brand ambassador due to national commitments, the upcoming edition could finally bring Kerala’s biggest cricketing export onto the field. Last year’s KCL ran from September 2 to 18, featuring six franchises and a packed double-header format. The final saw Sachin Baby’s Aries Kollam Sailors (AKS) clinch the title with a commanding century from their skipper.

In Samson’s absence, stars like Vignesh Puthur (Mumbai Indians) and Vishnu Vinod (Punjab Kings) stepped up for teams such as Alleppey Ripples and Thrissur Titans, respectively. Now, with the KCA set to finalize plans for the second edition post the June 26 franchise meeting, the inclusion of Sanju could be the marquee event KCL needs to elevate its national stature.

Why KCL 2025 Matters for Samson and Indian Cricket

The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had a rough outing in IPL 2025. Limited by a fractured finger and later an abdominal injury, Samson was mostly used as an Impact Sub, missing key matches during the tournament. His injury-laced campaign yielded just one half-century and saw him demoted to No. 3 in the batting order—making way for teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made headlines with a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans.

In the lead-up to the IPL, Samson’s form was equally underwhelming. He scored just 51 runs in a five-match T20I series against England, averaging 10.20—a performance that put his T20 World Cup 2026 hopes in jeopardy.

With the Asia Cup 2025 scheduled for later this year and the Indian team’s calendar offering breathing room in September, Samson’s participation in the KCL could serve as a crucial litmus test. If the tournament aligns with his fitness and the selectors’ plans, it could become a key stepping stone back into the Indian side.

Fractured Past, Fresh Future?

Adding another layer of narrative intrigue is Samson’s recent fallout with the KCA. His absence from a pre-season camp earlier this year had reportedly strained ties with the state board. However, his decision to play in KCL 2025 signals a possible thaw in relations—and a renewed focus on contributing to Kerala’s domestic cricket renaissance. Notably, Samson also missed the bulk of Kerala’s historic Ranji Trophy campaign last season due to injury.

Should he perform well in the KCL, it could pave the way for a full-fledged return to Kerala’s red-ball and white-ball campaigns—bringing much-needed stability to both his personal form and the team’s structure.