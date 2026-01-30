As India prepare for the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand, Sanju Samson finds himself at the centre of a selection storm. Amid growing chatter over his poor run of form and the possibility of being dropped from the playing XI, a light-hearted moment with captain Suryakumar Yadav has gone viral, offering a rare glimpse of levity inside a tense Indian camp.



SKY making fun of Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/JsTuXVkcgl January 29, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The clip, filmed at Thiruvananthapuram airport, shows Suryakumar cheekily telling others to “please give way, do not disturb chetta” as Sanju Samson walked behind him. Samson burst into laughter, but the timing of the video has ensured it carries far more weight than a harmless joke. With just one match left before World Cup preparations intensify, every moment involving Samson is being read through the lens of selection pressure.

Why Sanju Samson’s place is under scrutiny

The numbers are difficult to ignore. Samson has managed only 40 runs across four innings in the ongoing series against New Zealand. For a player backed as a top-order wicketkeeper-batter and a potential T20 World Cup 2026 starter, the returns have been underwhelming.

His broader T20I record over the last year paints a similar picture. Since early 2025, Samson has averaged in the teens as an opener and has repeatedly fallen inside the PowerPlay. In a side that has thrived on aggressive starts, his early exits have stood out even in India’s dominant series performances.

Ishan Kishan pushing hard at the door

Adding pressure is the form of Ishan Kishan, who has seized his comeback opportunity. Kishan returned to the national side after a prolific Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, where he led Jharkhand to their maiden title and reminded selectors of his pedigree as an attacking opener and wicketkeeper.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has openly backed Kishan to start the final T20I. Speaking on JioHotstar, Patel argued that if Kishan is being viewed as India’s first-choice keeper for the T20 World Cup, the team management should hand him the gloves now rather than delaying a tough call.

Patel’s logic is simple. With limited matches left before the World Cup, clarity matters more than sentiment. Giving Kishan game time behind the stumps now could help India avoid last-minute experimentation.

Bigger picture for the T20 World Cup 2026

The situation becomes more complex with Tilak Varma expected to regain full fitness before the World Cup. His return is likely to lock down the No. 3 spot, leaving fewer openings in the XI. That squeeze at the top makes Samson’s role even more vulnerable.

India’s think tank is also wary of frequent chopping and changing. Veteran voices within the cricketing ecosystem have warned that reactive selection can unsettle dressing-room confidence, especially for players who have been publicly backed.