Sanju Samson Up For Swap With CSK? RR Demand 'THESE' Players Ahead Of IPL 2026

What once seemed like an unthinkable trade, Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson, is now at the centre of serious IPL negotiations. Over the past few days, discussions between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have moved from speculation to active talks. While the deal isn’t finalised, multiple reports confirm that both franchises are exploring the high-profile swap with genuine intent.

Rs 18 Crore Stars, But Not a Straight Swap

Both Jadeja and Samson are Rs 18 crore players, making a direct exchange financially balanced. However, the sticking point lies in Rajasthan’s reluctance to agree to a straight one-for-one swap. Sources from Cricbuzz reveal that RR’s management is pushing for the inclusion of an additional player from CSK’s roster, a condition that has become the main obstacle in closing the trade.

While CSK remains the primary negotiation partner, Rajasthan Royals have reportedly reached out to other franchises as a backup plan. Among those approached are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with communication channels also kept open with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This suggests that RR is testing the market to assess Samson’s trade value and explore alternative deals if talks with CSK collapse.

Dewald Brevis Becomes the Deal-Breaker

The biggest stumbling block in the CSK–RR discussions appears to be RR’s interest in young South African star Dewald Brevis. The Royals are believed to be insisting on Brevis’ inclusion alongside Jadeja, but CSK has made it clear they won’t entertain that demand.

Brevis joined Chennai midway through the last IPL season and has since transformed into a top T20 talent. His explosive batting performances across leagues have made him one of the most in-demand players in the global franchise circuit. At the SA20 auction earlier this year, Brevis drew a record bid from Pretoria Capitals, with CSK’s sister team, Jo’burg Super Kings, bowing out late in the bidding war.

Given his rising stock, CSK considers Brevis a long-term investment and remains firm on not including him in any trade package.

Manoj Badale Leads RR’s Negotiations

The ongoing negotiations are being personally overseen by Manoj Badale, the UK-based lead owner of the Rajasthan Royals. Stationed in Mumbai, Badale is directly heading discussions with CSK’s management as both sides attempt to find common ground.

Despite RR’s push, CSK’s position remains resolute; they are willing to part with Jadeja only in a player-for-player trade, with no additional assets involved. From Chennai’s perspective, releasing a marquee all-rounder like Jadeja is already a significant move, and adding another player would tip the balance unfairly.

CSK Keep Jadeja in the Loop

Sources close to CSK reveal that the franchise has been transparent with Ravindra Jadeja, consulting him before beginning formal talks. The veteran all-rounder, a core member of CSK for over a decade, has had a complicated relationship with the franchise at times, but his value to the team remains immense.

For now, the ball is in Rajasthan’s court; CSK is waiting for a response to their final offer, which does not include Brevis or any other player.