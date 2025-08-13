Sanju Samson Wanted To Retain Star Player, RR Management Denied, Rift Started, Sanju Decided to Part Ways

Sanju Samson’s future with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) remains one of the hottest topics ahead of IPL 2026, with trade speculation reaching fever pitch. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the decision by Rajasthan Royals management to release Jos Buttler has played a major role in straining Samson’s relationship with the franchise, ultimately leading to his request for a trade or release.

Jos Buttler Release a Key Trigger

Samson has reportedly cited the management’s choice to let go of Buttler as one of the most painful and challenging moments. The Royals decided to retain Shimron Hetmyer over Buttler ahead of the last IPL season, a move that created tensions within the leadership group.

“Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. During the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years,”

Samson said in an interview with Star Sports before the IPL 2025 season.

Buttler's Legacy

Jos Buttler, who joined Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2025 after leaving RR, has an IPL career record of 4120 runs in 121 matches. His 2025 IPL season saw him making 538 runs in 14 matches at an impressive strike rate of 163.03, including a high score of 97*.

Buttler’s departure disrupted the core of the Rajasthan Royals leadership and batting unit. Samson, who is one of RR’s longest-serving players and leading run-scorers, reportedly wanted Buttler to stay to maintain team stability and save the Royals.

Trade Talks and Franchise Strategy

Following Samson’s formal request to be traded or released, RR owner Manoj Badale has personally taken charge of trade negotiations, reaching out to several franchises to gauge interest. While RR has sought marquee players from other teams as potential trade options, negotiations with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)—widely speculated as Samson’s preferred destination have stalled.

RR reportedly requested either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad in exchange for Samson, but CSK rejected these terms. Shivam Dube was also proposed, but Chennai showed reluctance to part with their core players.



Samson’s status for the IPL 2026 auction remains uncertain, as RR still holds the authority to decide on trading or releasing him, despite his formal request for a new direction.

Samson’s Respect and Loyalty to Rajasthan Royals

Despite the ongoing trade saga and differences, Samson maintains a respectful and affectionate stance toward RR. On a recent podcast with Ravichandran Ashwin, he stated:

“The Rajasthan Royals setup means a world to me.” He also praised young talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has displaced him in RR’s batting order, highlighting his commitment to the team’s future.



What Lies Ahead?

If a suitable trade deal fails to materialize, Samson may continue with Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026, although insiders believe this is increasingly unlikely. With Manoj Badale directly involved in negotiations and multiple franchises showing interest, the fate of the Royals’ captain and star wicketkeeper-batter remains a closely watched saga.

