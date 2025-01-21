In a significant development, Sanju Samson's father, Samson Viswanath, has criticized the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), alleging that some officials are deliberately hindering his son's cricketing career. This comes after Sanju was excluded from India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, despite his impressive performances in recent matches.

Sanju's Recent Exclusion Sparks Controversy

Sanju Samson, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team in 2024, was left out of the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Reports suggest his decision to skip the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy played a role in his omission. This decision, coupled with his non-attendance at the KCA’s preparatory camp in Wayanad, seemingly worked against him.

However, Samson’s father argued that the KCA had already decided to exclude Sanju from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, making the camp controversy irrelevant. He expressed frustration over what he perceives as a long-standing bias against his son within the association.

KCA Accusations

KCA officials previously stated that Sanju was ignored due to his absence from the camp, but Samson Viswanath claimed that other players who also skipped the camp were allowed to participate.

“There are people within KCA who have something against my child," Viswanath told Mathrubhumi.com. “We’ve remained silent until now, but this has crossed all limits. Sanju isn’t the only one who missed the camp; others in the same situation were permitted to play.”

He added, “It’s not about Jayesh George (KCA president) or Vinod (KCA secretary); it’s the smaller individuals who create unnecessary problems over trivial matters.”

Viswanath also recalled earlier incidents of perceived mistreatment by KCA. He mentioned an episode involving his elder son, who was denied a chance due to an injury, and a separate occasion where he felt disrespected by former KCA president TC Mathew when seeking leave for his son’s recovery.

Expressing his disillusionment with the association, Viswanath emphasized that his family’s focus is on the sport, not its politics. “We are sportsmen, not interested in the business of sports. All I want is for my son to be given a fair chance to play. If there’s any mistake, we’re open to discussion and ready to fix it,” he stated.

A Stellar Record Overlooked

Despite his omission, Sanju’s recent performances speak volumes. He scored a century in both his last ODI and T20I appearances, showcasing his capability as a match-winner. Additionally, as captain, he led Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, further proving his leadership qualities.

Growing Support for Sanju

The controversy has sparked debates in cricketing circles, with many fans and analysts rallying behind the talented wicketkeeper-batter. While the KCA’s stance remains unchanged, Samson Viswanath’s remarks have brought to light the challenges players face beyond the field.

As India gears up for the Champions Trophy 2025, Sanju’s exclusion and the ongoing feud with the KCA are likely to remain a topic of discussion, raising questions about the role of state cricket associations in shaping national careers.