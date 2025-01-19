The announcement of India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 came with a notable omission that has stirred up considerable discussion. Despite his impressive performances in T20Is, especially his remarkable centuries in the series against South Africa, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was excluded from both the Champions Trophy squad and the ODI series against England leading up to the prestigious event. This decision has left many questioning the rationale behind the snub, particularly considering Samson’s talent and form.

Samson's Impressive T20I Form: A Victim of Circumstance?

Sanju Samson has been a vital part of India's T20I setup, earning recognition for his powerful batting and sharp wicketkeeping skills. His recent performance against South Africa, where he struck two explosive centuries, had many supporters advocating for his inclusion in India's core squad for the Champions Trophy. In fact, many believed that he could serve as a backup wicketkeeper to Rishabh Pant, who has struggled with consistency in the ODI format.

However, despite his strong T20I form, the Kerala-born cricketer failed to make the cut for the Champions Trophy 2025. The reason, according to sources, may not solely be based on his on-field performances but rather his off-field decisions.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy Controversy: A Turning Point?

One of the pivotal moments leading to Samson’s exclusion appears to be his absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier 50-over domestic tournament. Samson, who has captained Kerala in domestic cricket, opted not to participate in the preparatory camp organized by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). This decision raised eyebrows within the cricketing community, especially since Samson had led the Kerala team in the SMAT season earlier in the year.

KCA president Jayesh George revealed that Samson had sent a brief "one-line text" indicating his unavailability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This abrupt communication left the KCA in a difficult position, especially since they had been under the impression that Samson would lead the team. The situation took a further twist when, after the squad was announced without him, Samson expressed his availability, only to be told that it was too late.

BCCI’s Stance: A Lack of Respect for Established Protocols?

The omission of Samson did not sit well with the BCCI selectors either. According to reports, the selection committee, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, was displeased with Samson’s absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad and his lack of participation in the preparatory camp. The selectors felt that this behavior was a breach of the KCA’s established policies and protocols, which had to be respected by all players, no matter their stature or status within the national team setup.

The KCA president was particularly vocal about Samson’s casual approach towards the team, stating that while the wicketkeeper-batter may not need a camp to regain his form, the Kerala team should not be treated as a place where players show up "only when they feel like it." George emphasized that Samson’s success in making it to the Indian team was due to the KCA’s support, and he should honor the team’s commitments.