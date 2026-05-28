'Sanskaar umar se bade hai': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins hearts off-field with touching gesture for Sunil Gavaskar - WATCH

A deeply respectful gesture by youthful cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi directed toward the legendary Sunil Gavaskar won the admiration of fans during the IPL 2026 Eliminator face-off between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

During the pre-game warm-up session, the 15-year-old batting sensation made his way over to the broadcasting section where Gavaskar was stationed alongside former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar. In a traditional display of reverence, Sooryavanshi touched the feet of both cricket veterans. He attempted to extend the same respectful greeting to TV presenter Jatin Sapru, who comically leaped away to prevent it. The heartwarming interaction involving the breakout star of IPL 2026 quickly spread across social media platforms.

Vaibhav Sooryavashi touched the feet of Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Bangar before the match.



- Jatin Sapru quickly moved away when Vaibhav tried to touch his feet too. pic.twitter.com/xSmb0nccOU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2026

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Masterclass on the Pitch

Following that memorable pre-match moment, Sooryavanshi delivered an extraordinary performance on the field. He blazed his way to a 97-run knock off just 29 deliveries, driving the Rajasthan Royals to a crucial triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad and keeping their championship aspirations alive.

"When we win, we just take the positive intent forward and move on to the next match. And we will try to win the next match in the same way and reach the finals," he reflected during the post-match discussion.

ALSO READ - 15-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 97 off 29 rewrites history; Gayle, Raina's record falls; Check all records broken vs SRH

Mentality and Preparation for Qualifier 2

Looking forward to the upcoming Qualifier 2 showdown against the Gujarat Titans, the young cricketer shed light on his mental approach and how he manages high-pressure situations.

"I do think a little bit, but not too much. I just try to play the game I'm in and not overthink. But if I feel there's something I need to work on, then I look at that."

"I just think about who the bowlers are in the opposition team, how I can face them on this wicket, how big the boundaries are, just these kinds of things. I just try to stay positive with my intent. When I do that, the bowlers stay under pressure. So I try to continue that and dominate the game."

Team Success Over Personal Milestones

Though his explosive innings concluded agonizingly close to shattering Chris Gayle's historic record for the fastest century in IPL history, the teenager admitted he remained completely oblivious to the impending milestone while batting.

"I found out only after I got out. At that time, my only focus was to contribute as much as I could because centuries will keep happening, but right now the focus is on how to win the trophy. If I feel I'm having trouble somewhere, I work on that. I don't think about what the opposition is planning, that's their plan. I focus on what my plan is, and I just try to play normal cricket."